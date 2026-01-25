Your tip
Meghan Markle
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Has Brutal Plan' for Her Princess Diana Jewelry if She and Harry Divorce — And It's Been 'Inspired by Emily Ratajkowski'

Jan. 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is said to be quietly contemplating a dramatic reimagining of the Princess Diana jewelry she wears, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she has discussed turning some pieces into a symbolic "divorce ring" if her marriage to Prince Harry ends.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has, since her 2017 engagement, built a small but highly prized collection of jewels once worn by Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and has been weaving the pieces into key moments of her public life.

'Divorce Ring' Trend Inspired By Emily Ratajkowski

Insiders told us the idea of refashioning those jewels if she ends up divorced has been influenced by Emily Ratajkowski, 34, who famously reset her engagement and wedding rings after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 44, into a statement "divorce ring" as a declaration of independence.

Meghan's Diana collection has grown steadily since her engagement.

It includes rings, earrings, bracelets and watches passed on by Harry following their marriage, with the pieces appearing on high-profile occasions, including overseas tours and televised interviews.

One source told us the jewels have taken on outsized meaning for Meghan.

"She believes the Diana pieces reinforce a personal narrative she has embraced," the insider said.

"In her mind, they link her story to that of a woman she sees as wronged by the system."

Princess Diana's Diamonds and the Engagement Ring Provenance

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

She has worn Diana’s aquamarine ring at major public events.

The first Diana jewelry Meghan received came with her engagement ring, designed by Harry and set with two diamonds taken from Diana's diamond tennis bracelet.

Harry said at the time incorporating his mother's diamonds meant she would be "with us on this crazy journey."

Experts have estimated the ring's retail value at up to $350,000, though its provenance makes it effectively priceless.

More pieces followed after the wedding.

At the evening reception in 2018, Meghan wore Diana's aquamarine Asprey ring – often described as the princess's own "divorce ring" – paired with a Stella McCartney gown at Frogmore House.

Diana had commissioned the ring in 1996, after receiving the aquamarine as a gift from Lucia Flecha de Lima, and wore it publicly following her separation from Prince Charles.

High-Profile Appearances of the Diana Jewelry Collection

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan believes the Diana pieces connect her to a larger narrative.

Meghan has also repeatedly worn Diana's diamond tennis bracelet, including during the couple's tour of Fiji, their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, and the Time100 Summit in 2025.

She later debuted Diana's gold butterfly earrings, first worn by the princess in the 1980s, during the Sussexes' tour of Australia, and again during a 2024 visit to Colombia.

A matching gold bangle with sapphire and diamond detailing has appeared alongside the earrings. The collection extends to watches.

Meghan is also often seen wearing a Cartier Tank Française believed by royal watchers to be the same model Diana favored in the 1990s, and which Harry is thought to have gifted to his wife.

Reimagining Heirlooms as Symbols of Autonomy and Power

Photo of Meghan Markle and Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA

The idea was inspired by Emily Ratajkowski’s divorce ring.

Sources said the duchess has already privately referenced Emily's approach to rings as a template to her own style.

After breaking up from Sebastian in 2022, Ratajkowski reset the stones from the engagement ring he gave her and her wedding rings into two bold "toi et moi"-style rings, publicly describing them as a statement of self-possession.

A source said: "Meghan has laughed with friends about the idea of creating a 'divorce ring' inspired by Emily Ratajkowski – taking something from a marriage and reshaping it into a symbol of autonomy."

Another friend said the thinking is conceptual rather than imminent. "This isn't about planning a split from Harry," they stressed. "It's about always wanting to have control over her own story, wherever that takes her. She thought Emily's move was genius."

Another source added: "The Diana jewelry already carries enormous symbolism for Meghan. Any move to remake it would be seen as deliberate and provocative – especially given the history attached to those stones."

For now, Meghan continues to wear the pieces as heirlooms linking her to Diana's legacy.

But the notion that they could one day be recast – literally and figuratively – underscores how loaded the jewels have become, not just as adornments, but as emblems in an ongoing narrative about marriage, independence and power.

