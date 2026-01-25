EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Has Brutal Plan' for Her Princess Diana Jewelry if She and Harry Divorce — And It's Been 'Inspired by Emily Ratajkowski'

Insiders told us the idea of refashioning those jewels if she ends up divorced has been influenced by Emily Ratajkowski, 34, who famously reset her engagement and wedding rings after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 44, into a statement "divorce ring" as a declaration of independence.

Meghan's Diana collection has grown steadily since her engagement.

It includes rings, earrings, bracelets and watches passed on by Harry following their marriage, with the pieces appearing on high-profile occasions, including overseas tours and televised interviews.

One source told us the jewels have taken on outsized meaning for Meghan.

"She believes the Diana pieces reinforce a personal narrative she has embraced," the insider said.

"In her mind, they link her story to that of a woman she sees as wronged by the system."