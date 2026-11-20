Ex-Trump Adviser Accuses Pete Hegseth of Leaving Pentagon 'In Disarray' as He Calls for Defense Secretary to Resign
Nov. 20 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot has sharply criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of overseeing widespread dysfunction at the Defense Department and suggesting he should leave his position.
Ullyot made the remarks in an opinion piece Politico published on April 20, 2025, after he left the Pentagon.
He also criticized Hegseth during subsequent media appearances, arguing that the turmoil inside the department had become a problem for President Donald Trump's administration.
Who Made the Accusation Against Pete Hegseth?
Ullyot served as a senior communications official in the Pentagon during the early months of Trump's second administration.
He briefly served as acting assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs before Sean Parnell took over as the department's chief spokesperson in February 2025.
His departure followed disagreements over his future role. Ullyot previously explained that he had agreed to help establish the Pentagon's press operation temporarily but was not interested in becoming second-in-command in public affairs.
Although Ullyot announced that he was leaving voluntarily, a Defense Department official told Axios that he had been asked to resign.
What He Said About the Pentagon Being in Disarray
In his Politico opinion piece, Ullyot described a series of leadership problems, internal conflicts and communication failures that he believed had damaged the department's ability to focus on its responsibilities.
"The last month has been a full-blown meltdown at the Pentagon — and it's becoming a real problem for the administration," he wrote.
He also argued that the situation had become an unnecessary distraction for Trump.
"The dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president — who deserves better from his senior leadership," Ullyot added.
His criticism came amid several controversies, including the removal of three senior Pentagon officials following an investigation into alleged leaks and questions surrounding Hegseth's use of Signal to discuss military operations in Yemen.
Why He Is Calling for Hegseth's Resignation
Ullyot also questioned whether Hegseth could remain in his position much longer, pointing to Trump's history of holding senior administration officials accountable.
"Trump has a strong record of holding his top officials to account. Given that, it's hard to see Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth remaining in his role for much longer," he wrote.
During a media interview, Ullyot also argued that stepping aside would be the more loyal decision toward Trump, suggesting that Hegseth's departure would better serve the president.
How the White House and Hegseth Responded
The White House rejected suggestions that Hegseth had lost Trump's support. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president remained firmly behind the defense secretary.
"The President stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon," the White House said.
Leavitt also defended Hegseth on Fox News, suggesting resistance within the department was contributing to the criticism.
"And this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and working against the monumental change that you are trying to implement," she said.
Hegseth also dismissed the criticism, describing it as an attempt by disgruntled former employees to damage his reputation. He maintained that he had Trump's support and intended to continue with his plans for the Defense Department.