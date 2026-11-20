Former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot has sharply criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of overseeing widespread dysfunction at the Defense Department and suggesting he should leave his position.

Ullyot made the remarks in an opinion piece Politico published on April 20, 2025, after he left the Pentagon.

He also criticized Hegseth during subsequent media appearances, arguing that the turmoil inside the department had become a problem for President Donald Trump's administration.