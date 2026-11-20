Asked to rank five of her former co-stars from best to worst, Lawrence initially joked that they were all amazing. She eventually placed Hutcherson first, followed by Liam Hemsworth , Bradley Cooper , Timothee Chalamet , and Pratt.

Jennifer Lawrence has named Chris Pratt as her worst on-screen kisser, years after admitting she struggled with the idea of filming intimate scenes with the actor while he was married to Anna Faris.

Lawrence and Pratt starred together in the 2016 science-fiction romance Passengers.

The movie earned approximately $303 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $110 million. However, its commercial performance did not translate into strong critical reviews.

Lawrence's final choice brought renewed attention to her experience working with Pratt in "Passengers," the 2016 science-fiction romance. The actors portrayed two passengers aboard a spacecraft traveling to a distant planet who wake from hibernation decades before reaching their destination.

Hemsworth, who portrayed Gale Hawthorne in the films, came in second. Cooper placed third, followed by Chalamet and Pratt.

Hutcherson, who played Peeta Mellark opposite Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" franchise, earned the highest ranking.

Pratt was married to Anna Faris when he and Lawrence filmed the movie’s intimate scenes.

Before "Passengers" reached theaters, Lawrence opened up about the emotional challenges of filming her first major on-screen sex scene with Pratt.

During a 2015 Hollywood Reporter actresses' roundtable, she explained that the experience felt particularly uncomfortable because her co-star was married to Faris.

"It was going to be my first time even kissing a married man, and guilt is like the worst feeling in your stomach," Lawrence said.

The actress also revealed that she had gotten very drunk while preparing for the scene and subsequently felt even more anxious. She called her mother afterward for reassurance.

Although Lawrence found the experience difficult, she made clear that nobody had behaved inappropriately during filming.

"Everything was done right," she said. "Nobody did anything wrong."