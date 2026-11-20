Jennifer Lawrence Names Chris Pratt Her Worst On-Screen Kiss — After Actress Admitted Feeling Guilty Over Filming Intimate Scene While He Was Married to Anna Faris
Nov. 20 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence has named Chris Pratt as her worst on-screen kisser, years after admitting she struggled with the idea of filming intimate scenes with the actor while he was married to Anna Faris.
The actress made the revelation during a November 19 appearance on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live," where she joined her "Hunger Games" co-star Josh Hutcherson for the show's "Plead the Fifth" segment.
Asked to rank five of her former co-stars from best to worst, Lawrence initially joked that they were all amazing. She eventually placed Hutcherson first, followed by Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Timothee Chalamet, and Pratt.
Josh Hutcherson Takes the Top Spot in Jennifer Lawrence's Ranking
Hutcherson, who played Peeta Mellark opposite Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" franchise, earned the highest ranking.
Hemsworth, who portrayed Gale Hawthorne in the films, came in second. Cooper placed third, followed by Chalamet and Pratt.
Lawrence's final choice brought renewed attention to her experience working with Pratt in "Passengers," the 2016 science-fiction romance. The actors portrayed two passengers aboard a spacecraft traveling to a distant planet who wake from hibernation decades before reaching their destination.
The movie earned approximately $303 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $110 million. However, its commercial performance did not translate into strong critical reviews.
Jennifer Lawrence Felt Guilty About Kissing Married Chris Pratt
Before "Passengers" reached theaters, Lawrence opened up about the emotional challenges of filming her first major on-screen sex scene with Pratt.
During a 2015 Hollywood Reporter actresses' roundtable, she explained that the experience felt particularly uncomfortable because her co-star was married to Faris.
"It was going to be my first time even kissing a married man, and guilt is like the worst feeling in your stomach," Lawrence said.
The actress also revealed that she had gotten very drunk while preparing for the scene and subsequently felt even more anxious. She called her mother afterward for reassurance.
Although Lawrence found the experience difficult, she made clear that nobody had behaved inappropriately during filming.
"Everything was done right," she said. "Nobody did anything wrong."
Affair Speculation Followed Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt
Lawrence and Pratt later became the subject of tabloid speculation about a possible romance, particularly after the actor and Faris announced their separation in 2017.
The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018. They share a son, Jack.
Faris addressed the speculation in her 2017 memoir, "Unqualified," explaining that the rumors had left her feeling insecure and embarrassed.
However, she did not blame Lawrence for the situation. Faris indicated that the actress had been friendly and apologetic, despite having done nothing wrong.
Pratt subsequently married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019.
Jennifer Lawrence Previously Discussed Her Awkward On-Screen Kisses
The Oscar winner has also spoken about why filming intimate scenes with familiar co-stars can feel uncomfortable.
During a January 2026 conversation about her film "Die My Love," in which she starred opposite Robert Pattinson, Lawrence explained that kissing someone she barely knew could actually be easier.
She contrasted that experience with her on-screen kisses with Hutcherson in "The Hunger Games," explaining that their existing friendship made the scenes feel stranger.
Her latest ranking offered another candid look at her experiences with former co-stars, with Pratt ultimately landing at the bottom of her list.