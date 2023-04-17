Ex-Planned Parenthood Exec Takes His Own Life After Botched Police Raid
A former Planned Parenthood executive took his own life following a botched raid by Connecticut police, who were investigating him for possession of child pornography, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tim Yergeau, 36, served as the former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood, a non-profit that offers reproductive and sexual health care.
Yergeau ended his life last Tuesday after New Haven police geared up to arrest him on child pornography charges.
The police chief Karl Jacobson confirmed the death to a local outlet, New Haven Registrar.
"The person who died was definitely the suspect in a child pornography investigation and the person who committed suicide," Jacobson revealed.
The police chief also commented on the botched raid of Yergeau's residence, which took place five days before his death.
Before Yergeau took his own life, members of the Special Victims Unit attempted to raid his home as part of their investigation.
SVU members accidentally went to Yergeau's neighbor's home — and it wasn't until the woman was in handcuffs that they realized they had the wrong person in custody.
"They obviously hit the wrong door," Jacobson said of the botched raid.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Florida Transgender Teacher Removed From Middle School After Allegedly Threatening To 'Shoot' Students
- Air National Guard Marksman Nicknamed ‘Reaper’ Tried To Apply For Hit Man Job On Parody Website: Prosecutors
- Female Track & Field Coach Arrested After Admitting To Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student
"Unfortunately, a mistake was made," Jacobson continued.
The New Haven Police Department opened an investigation into the botched event.
"We feel for the woman and we’re going to do everything we can to make it right," the police chief added.
Yergeau's neighbor and the state Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner confirmed that the former non-profit executive died on Tuesday morning.
After Yergeau left his position with Planned Parenthood, he began working at the Long Wharf Theatre in August 2022. The theatre released a statement on Yergeau's unexpected death.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn the developments of the last 24 hours," a spokesperson for the Long Wharf Theatre revealed. "Given the difficult news, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
Due to additional ongoing investigations in the pornography case, police stated that they would not release the warrant information for the search on Yergeau's apartment or related evidence, if any, that was found at his home.