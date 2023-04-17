Ex-Planned Parenthood Exec Takes His Own Life After Botched Police Raid

A former Planned Parenthood executive took his own life following a botched raid by Connecticut police, who were investigating him for possession of child pornography, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tim Yergeau, 36, served as the former director of strategic communications at the Southern New England branch of Planned Parenthood, a non-profit that offers reproductive and sexual health care.

Yergeau ended his life last Tuesday after New Haven police geared up to arrest him on child pornography charges.