Everything to Know About Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven — After Ex-Wife Annulled Marriage Over 'Fraud'
Aug. 26 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie's older brother, James Haven, has publicly come out as g--, more than a year after his marriage to Romi Imbelli was annulled. He and Jolie had previously sparked headlines when the Maleficent actress kissed her brother on the lips on the red carpet ahead of the 2000 Academy Awards.
"I'm in shock, and I'm so in love with my brother right now. He just held me and said he loved me, and I know he's so happy for me, and thank you for that," Jolie said in her acceptance speech at the time, later adding, "Jamie, I have nothing without you. You are the bravest, strongest man I've ever known. Thank you. I love you so much."
RadarOnline.com can now reveal everything you need to know about Haven as he embarks on a "new chapter" in his life after coming out.
James Haven Is Angelina Jolie's Older Brother
Haven was born on May 11, 1973, in Los Angeles to parents Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand.
Years after his parents divorced in 1980, Haven accused the Coming Home actor of putting his mother through years of emotional pain and mental anguish.
"I don't want to constantly berate my father … but he put my mom through years of mental abuse, and it made me care especially for abandoned women and children," he said in a 2007 interview. "That's my religion – helping widows and orphans."
Haven's complicated relationship with his father appeared to improve when the two worked together on the 2012 film Deep in the Heart. By then, however, Haven had already stopped using Voight's last name following their estrangement.
Despite their respective relationships with Voight, Haven and Jolie remained close following their parents' divorce. The siblings were also together when Bertrand died on January 27, 2007.
The 53-year-old told the Daily Mail, "When I first lost my mother, I couldn't stop crying. Fortunately, I was with Angie when we heard. It was such a big moment."
Haven is also close to Jolie and Brad Pitt's six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. He reportedly became a father figure to them following the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress' split from her ex-husband.
James Haven Is a Retired Actor
Haven made his Hollywood debut in the late 1990s and went on to appear in several films, including Gia, Scrapbook, Original Sin, Rent-a-Person, Breaking Dawn, and Stay Alive.
He retired from acting in 2013, though he still wrote and directed Court of Conscience, which starred his father and Anton Yelchin.
James Haven Was Previously Married to Romi Imbelli
Haven and Imbelli tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Laguna Beach, California, on August 12, 2024. However, Imbelli filed for annulment on August 27 of the same year, 15 days after the wedding, citing "fraud."
The ex-couple's marriage was officially annulled in March 2025.
"In 2024, I married my best friend of 23 years. The details of our story are too personal and complicated to share now, but I am writing it all in my book. Our wedding day was intimate, just us and our parents while exchanging vows, with plans to have a larger celebration later," Imbelli opened up in a since-deleted Instagram post.
They reportedly "had a big fight the next day," casting doubt on the future of their marriage.
"After 5 months of much crying, healing, and reflection, we decided to work through our issues and are now planning a special day with my daughter," she continued in the caption. "I feel liberated and ready to return to my husband and our home in LA. Everything that has happened in the last few months was all part of a greater plan, and I trust in God's timing."
James Haven Came Out as G--
In an August 6 video on his ex-wife's Substack, Haven read a letter he wrote about his sexuality as he came out as g--.
"When I was a little boy, I was absolutely obsessed with the Disney princesses. I would sneak glitter onto my cheeks, swipe mascara onto my lashes, and for those moments, I felt like magic," he shared, adding that he "didn't have the language back then to explain why I just knew it made me feel more like me."
Haven said he had no desire to live behind a false version of himself and now wants to give space to a part of his identity that had "always been there."
"Coming out isn't about becoming someone new, it's about allowing everyone else to meet the person who has been here all along," he pointed out. "I hope my family and others can choose love over fear, understanding over judgment, and connection over the beliefs that may have kept us apart. I hope they can look beyond the labels and simply see me with the same heart, the same laugh, the same soul they've always known."
Haven also reflected on embracing his identity, saying he is proud of the person he has become and grateful he no longer feels "the need to apologize for the parts of [him]" that make him who he is.
"That little boy with glitter on his face and mascara on his lashes was never confused, broken, or something to be ashamed of," he continued. "He was simply g--. He was joyful. He was brave before he even knew it."
He also shared his coming-out story in a post on Imbelli's Instagram account, with the makeup artist saying, "I'll always love him. Just not as his wife, but as my family, my best friend, and one of the greatest loves of my life."