Everything to Know About Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven — After Ex-Wife Annulled Marriage Over 'Fraud'

In an August 6 video on his ex-wife's Substack, Haven read a letter he wrote about his sexuality as he came out as g--.

"When I was a little boy, I was absolutely obsessed with the Disney princesses. I would sneak glitter onto my cheeks, swipe mascara onto my lashes, and for those moments, I felt like magic," he shared, adding that he "didn't have the language back then to explain why I just knew it made me feel more like me."

Haven said he had no desire to live behind a false version of himself and now wants to give space to a part of his identity that had "always been there."

"Coming out isn't about becoming someone new, it's about allowing everyone else to meet the person who has been here all along," he pointed out. "I hope my family and others can choose love over fear, understanding over judgment, and connection over the beliefs that may have kept us apart. I hope they can look beyond the labels and simply see me with the same heart, the same laugh, the same soul they've always known."

Haven also reflected on embracing his identity, saying he is proud of the person he has become and grateful he no longer feels "the need to apologize for the parts of [him]" that make him who he is.

"That little boy with glitter on his face and mascara on his lashes was never confused, broken, or something to be ashamed of," he continued. "He was simply g--. He was joyful. He was brave before he even knew it."

He also shared his coming-out story in a post on Imbelli's Instagram account, with the makeup artist saying, "I'll always love him. Just not as his wife, but as my family, my best friend, and one of the greatest loves of my life."