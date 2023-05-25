Your tip
Evan Rachel Wood Agrees to Let Son Live With Father in L.A., Fears 'Retribution' After Alleged Threats From Rocker Ex Marilyn Manson

May 25 2023

Evan Rachel Wood has agreed to relinquished custody of her son for a new living arrangement, telling the court she is fearful of retaliation after alleged threats from rocker ex Marilyn Manson amid an ongoing legal battle between the two, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising turn of events, the Westworld actress, who resides in Nashville, has agreed to let her son shared with ex-boyfriend, Jamie Bell, primarily live with his father in Los Angeles.

"(Wood) shall have custody of Jack one (1) extended weekend per month from Friday, after school or 10:00 AM," per the new filing first reported on by The Blast, noting that she will still have custody on holidays as well.

Sources told the outlet she agreed to the change because she is "extremely afraid" of putting her son in danger by living with her in L.A.

As we previously reported, the Thirteen star was fighting to keep the custody battle in Nashville and out of L.A. in a declaration dated March 2022, "given the dangers posed to Jack and me if we are forced to relocate to Los Angeles."

Prior to that, Bell had claimed that Wood continued "to withhold our son Jack from me out of state," a claim she denied, adding that Bell has the "means and opportunity to visit Jack whenever he wishes" amid her "real and deep" safety concerns.

"I am a key witness in a pending criminal investigation. In connection with the investigation, I allege that I was the victim of torture, rape, and pedophilic grooming by an intentionally known public figure," she told the judge.

Manson, for his part, denied the claims and has sued Wood for defamation, alleging that she fabricated her stories to smear his reputation after their split.

Wood said she became increasingly concerned after being told by investigators that her family's safety was at risk.

"I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender," she claimed. "I have suffered a severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid that he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of our family."

