Evan Rachel Wood Agrees to Let Son Live With Father in L.A., Fears 'Retribution' After Alleged Threats From Rocker Ex Marilyn Manson

Evan Rachel Wood has agreed to relinquished custody of her son for a new living arrangement, telling the court she is fearful of retaliation after alleged threats from rocker ex Marilyn Manson amid an ongoing legal battle between the two, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising turn of events, the Westworld actress, who resides in Nashville, has agreed to let her son shared with ex-boyfriend, Jamie Bell, primarily live with his father in Los Angeles.