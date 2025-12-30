EXCLUSIVE: How European Royals' Outrageous Scandals Are Making Andrew Windsor's Disgraces 'Seem Like a Fairytale' — And Leading to 'Worldwide Hatred of Monarchies'

Prince Andrew 's disgraces are beginning to look almost quaint when set against the rolling wave of scandal engulfing royal families across Europe, with experts telling RadarOnline.com the fallout elsewhere is so severe it makes the Duke of York's downfall seem like a "fairytale by comparison."

Experts said former Prince Andrew's scandals look tame beside Europe's royal meltdowns.

Yet royal watchers stress his disgrace is far from unique.

Across Europe, monarchies are grappling with criminal charges, financial corruption, conspiracy theories, and reality TV excesses that threaten public faith in the institution itself around the entire world.

One royal expert said the scale of turmoil with royals other than those in Britain has reached a critical point.

"This represents the most serious moment Europe's monarchies have faced in years," they said, noting controversy is far from limited to one or two individuals in Britain.

"Every royal house has its own problem figures and damaging narratives – Spain is dealing with it, Norway is dealing with it, Denmark has dealt with it, and right now Britain is under the greatest strain."