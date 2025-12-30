EXCLUSIVE: How European Royals' Outrageous Scandals Are Making Andrew Windsor's Disgraces 'Seem Like a Fairytale' — And Leading to 'Worldwide Hatred of Monarchies'
Dec. 30 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew's disgraces are beginning to look almost quaint when set against the rolling wave of scandal engulfing royal families across Europe, with experts telling RadarOnline.com the fallout elsewhere is so severe it makes the Duke of York's downfall seem like a "fairytale by comparison."
The 65-year-old Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his military titles and public royal role after his association with Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of abuse against the former duke made by the pedophile's s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, which he has denied.
'Every Royal House Has It's Own Problems'
Yet royal watchers stress his disgrace is far from unique.
Across Europe, monarchies are grappling with criminal charges, financial corruption, conspiracy theories, and reality TV excesses that threaten public faith in the institution itself around the entire world.
One royal expert said the scale of turmoil with royals other than those in Britain has reached a critical point.
"This represents the most serious moment Europe's monarchies have faced in years," they said, noting controversy is far from limited to one or two individuals in Britain.
"Every royal house has its own problem figures and damaging narratives – Spain is dealing with it, Norway is dealing with it, Denmark has dealt with it, and right now Britain is under the greatest strain."
Worse Than Former Prince Andrew?
In Spain, King Felipe VI has been forced to publicly distance himself from his father, Juan Carlos I, who now lives in self-imposed exile more than 3,000 miles away in Abu Dhabi.
Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 after a series of financial scandals, including the revelation he hid a $95million gift from the late King of Saudi Arabia in an undeclared offshore account.
His reputation was further damaged when, during Spain's 2012 financial crisis, he was photographed on a luxury elephant-hunting trip in Botswana.
"The contrast between what he once represented and what he became is staggering," a source close to the Spanish court said.
"Compared to this level of financial misconduct and embarrassment, Andrew almost looks like a footnote in terms of royal scandals. It is creating hatred of and distrust in monarchies across the planet."
Norway Shock
Norway's royal family is facing a crisis of a different magnitude. Marius Borg Høiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been charged with 32 offenses, including four counts of rape, abuse, and violating a restraining order.
He denies the most serious charges but is expected to plead guilty to some lesser ones.
The scandal has sharply dented support for the monarchy, with approval dropping from 84 percent in 2022 to 68 percent this year.
Prince Haakon, heir to the throne, said: "We will continue to carry out our duties as best we can, as we always do. Everyone involved in this case probably finds it challenging and difficult."
One Norwegian commentator said the impact eclipses anything seen in Britain.
"This is not reputational damage, this is an existential crisis for the world's entire groups of royal families as trust in the institution as a whole is now at an all-time low among the public," the commentator said.
The 'Cursed Prince'
Further complicating matters is Princess Märtha Louise, who stepped back from royal duties after her relationship with Durek Verrett, a self-styled shaman who promotes conspiracy theories and alternative health claims.
Their Netflix documentary, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, has been criticized for commercializing royalty.
"This kind of exposure also makes Andrew's situation look almost restrained," one European royal aide said.
Belgium has its own problem prince in Laurent, the younger brother of King Philippe.
Known as the "cursed prince," Laurent has been embroiled in repeated controversies, from unpaid bills to unauthorized diplomatic appearances.
This year, he lost a legal fight to secure social security benefits on top of his $375,000 annual allowance and publicly acknowledged a 25-year-old son from an extramarital relationship.
Historical scandals continue to haunt other monarchies.
In the Netherlands, Prince Bernhard accepted a $1.1million bribe from the Lockheed Corporation to influence defense purchases, while Monaco's Prince Albert II is entangled in a financial dispute with his former asset manager over alleged secret payments from an offshore account.
One senior European courtier warned: "Viewed in a broader European context, Andrew's downfall can seem almost dated. The scandals unfolding now are so wide-ranging that they pose a real challenge to the long-term survival of the monarchy itself."