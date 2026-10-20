Transgender 'Euphoria' Star Hunter Schafer Says She Underwent Gender-Affirming Bottom Surgery: 'I Love It So Much'

"I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much," she said in an interview.

Bottom surgery, also known as gender-confirmation surgery, is a set of multiple reconstructive surgical procedures that alter a person's genitalia, helping them align with their gender identity and relieve gender dysphoria. The surgery can be done on both males and females.

Schafer always considered herself gender fluid, looking at her identity with "an expansive view." Now, she has a more certain attitude on who she is, describing it as a "flatter" place.

"I’m a woman. I’m a girl," she said. To come to that conclusion, she had to contend with the idea of queerness as a philosophy, as opposed to "how it applies and works in real life, in the context of the world that we’re living in," she added. "I feel like there’s always a tension there."

In 2016, she became the youngest plaintiff in the legal challenge to North Carolina's "bathroom bill," which restricted access to transgender people. She participated in her home state's rally, which called for an appeal, protesting as a high school senior.

"You can make it the law, but are you deploying a little gender policeman to stand outside the bathrooms?" she said when comparing the North Carolina bill with a new U.K. law that says people must use the bathroom that matches with their birth s--.