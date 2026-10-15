Ethan Hawke Blasts Hollywood's 'Greedy' Power Players and Predicts Massive Rebellion Against Entertainment Industry

"I believe in rebellion," Hawke began. "And I think people are going to wake up and punch back, and there’s going to be massive movements in music and massive movements in live theater and massive movements of people getting together."

"So, don’t worry that the money and the greedy b------s that think they control everybody; they always lose in the end," he continued. "And they’re all going in the grave eventually."

The Oscar-nominated performer added, "They think they’re winning, but they’re losing because their lives are worthless."

Hawke also pointed out how money shapes the entertainment industry, noting that projects artists are most passionate about usually pay the least.

"There's a direct correlation. I find that the more you love a project, the less you get paid," he revealed. "If you want to beat the algorithm, it's very difficult to do that and be paid."