ESPN Whopper: Stephen A. Smith Offered $90 Million Contract Over Five Years

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, Smith discussed his future in broadcasting and what's ahead for his own podcast, The Stephen A. Smith Show, which operates independently of ESPN.

Known for his fiery debates and delving into political discussions on his podcast, Smith told Rich Eisen that while he's "never leaving sports" — calling the industry his "bread and butter" — he's also "not married" to the athletic world. The ESPN talent emphasized how much he enjoys talking politics and being "open to all the possibilities."

"I like talking about some of the political issues that are percolating and are permeating throughout our society and beyond,” he said. “That stuff does not scare me."