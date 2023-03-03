Erin Brockovich Demands Answers For 'Afraid' East Palestine Residents After Norfolk Train CEO Blows Off Another Town Hall Meeting
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich spoke out about the mishandling of the toxic train derailment catastrophe during a town hall meeting in East Palestine, claiming it appears to be a "classic cover-up" by government agencies after a disastrous event.
RadarOnline.com has learned that residents got together to address their ongoing concerns at a town hall meeting on March 2, revealing they have felt neglected amid the crisis while many of their questions go unanswered.
Several locals were outraged after Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw failed to show up at the town hall meeting for a second time with his representative telling the crowd how "horrible" they feel about what happened.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has also been criticized.
As we previously reported, Norfolk Southern conducted a controlled release and burn-off of some of the train's hazardous materials on February 6 to avoid a potential explosion three days after it derailed and sparked a fire in the village of East Palestine.
Since then, some residents have reported illness, some with their children projectile vomiting, while livestock and pets were also greatly impacted.
Others were concerned about their property value after an incident like this amid fears the hazardous materials contaminated the air, water, and soil.
"They are so afraid. They get so many mixed messages," Brockovich said of local residents during her latest visit, marking her second in less than a week after speaking with many of them personally.
- ICU Nurse Suffered 'Frightening' Mental Collapse Before Horrific L.A. Crash Claiming 6 Lives Including Pregnant Mother & Unborn Child
- Traveling Nurse, Nicole Lorraine Linton, Who Killed Six People In Devastating 90 MPH Car Crash Was Involved In 13 Previous Accidents
- 'She Will Have To Live With This': Family Of Pregnant Woman Who Died In LA Multi-Car Crash Forgives Driver
The derailment set off evacuation orders and launched a community scare and a federal investigation. Authorities ordered Norfolk Community to pay for the damage caused.
"This has touched my family, this has touched my friends, this has touched my farm, this has touched my animals, this has touched my finances, and this has touched my home," one resident shared.
"And it will touch me to the cellular level when I get diagnosed with cancer or ALS or whatever is going to come down the road if I stay in this contaminated, toxic town. And you all know it," she claimed. "Norfolk [Southern] is a goliath and we are no match."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Brockovich previously went toe-to-toe against a major American corporation accused of covering up an environmental disaster.
Julia Roberts famously starred as Brockovich, who went up against Pacific Gas and Electric Company over its responsibility for groundwater contamination in the small town of Hinkley, California, which ended in a historic $333 million settlement.