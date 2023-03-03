Erin Brockovich Demands Answers For 'Afraid' East Palestine Residents After Norfolk Train CEO Blows Off Another Town Hall Meeting

The derailment set off evacuation orders and launched a community scare and a federal investigation. Authorities ordered Norfolk Community to pay for the damage caused.

"This has touched my family, this has touched my friends, this has touched my farm, this has touched my animals, this has touched my finances, and this has touched my home," one resident shared.

"And it will touch me to the cellular level when I get diagnosed with cancer or ALS or whatever is going to come down the road if I stay in this contaminated, toxic town. And you all know it," she claimed. "Norfolk [Southern] is a goliath and we are no match."

