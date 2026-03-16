EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane Died Broke — How Vicious Disease Crippled TV Doc's Finances

Following the Euphoria actor's passing – which came just 10 months after he revealed his diagnosis – friends launched an online fundraiser that's topped $425,000 for Dane's daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14, whose mother is actress Rebecca Gayheart, 54.

Model turned makeup mogul Hailey Bieber, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and producer Brad Falchuk, who spoke with Dane for his posthumously released interview on Netflix's Famous Last Words, all made five-figure donations to the cause.

However, some bitter observers characterized the effort as a greedy money grab, speculating Dane had earned big bucks in Hollywood, causing the source to jump to the family's defense and point out that no one is required to donate.