EXCLUSIVE: Eric Clapton Secretly Confined To Wheelchair As Pals Fear Prescription Medication Could Drag Him Back To Dark Days Of Addiction

Even though the Layla rocker is still managing to make it through performances mainly on his feet, as soon as he leaves the stage he is trapped in a wheelchair as his searing pain makes standing a living hell.

The 80-year-old has been reduced to tour the world in a handicapped-accessible van – just like the one in which disabled stargazer Stephen Hawking travelled.

A source said: "Like always, Eric is putting a brave face on his pain and bottling up his emotions.

"But the truth is, he is in agony and feels heartbroken he has to be wheeled around by assistants in a wheelchair.

"He's doing his best to stand as much as he can during the few shows he's still able to do and in his social media posts, as he knows his fans like to see him that way – but it's very sad to see he needs a stool at times.

"When he's off stage it’s a different story. He looks embarrassed and shattered in his wheelchair and often pulls a hoodie over his face in case anyone sees him being transported in the wheelchair-accessible van he uses."