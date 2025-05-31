Another Star Gone: Emmy-Winning Actress Who Starred in 'Northern Exposure', 'Big Sky' and 'Sully' Dead Aged 71 After Cancer Fight
Valerie Mahaffey, a celebrated and Emmy-winning actress renowned for her captivating roles in iconic television series such as Northern Exposure, Big Sky and Young Sheldon, has sadly passed away at the age of 71, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a statement from her husband, Joseph Kell, Mahaffey succumbed to a brief yet fierce battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy filled with fond memories and unforgettable performances.
Kell expressed his profound loss, stating: "I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed."
Valerie's Amazing Acting Career
Born in Indonesia to a Canadian mother and American father, Mahaffey embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry in the late 1970s.
Her acting career began in New York City, and she appeared on Broadway six times from 1976-84, with turns in Dracula, starring Raul Julia, and Play Memory, directed by Harold Prince.
She landed her first significant on-screen role on the popular daytime soap opera The Doctors. This initial breakthrough paved the way for her illustrious career, which spanned decades and included memorable appearances in numerous beloved shows. Mahaffey made a lasting impression on television audiences during her run on Northern Exposure, where she played the charismatic character Eve from 1991 to 1995. Her remarkable performance earned her an Emmy Award.
She also played the manipulative Alma Hodge, ex-wife of Kyle MacLachlan's Orson Hodge, on ABC's Desperate Housewives from 2006-07
Over the years, her impressive repertoire grew to include guest spots on notable shows such as Newhart, Cheers and Seinfeld.
In more recent years, she continued to enchant audiences as Mrs. MacElroy in Young Sheldon, a prequel to the hit series The Big Bang Theory, and contributed her talents to David E. Kelley’s crime drama, Big Sky. Though primarily recognized for her television achievements, Mahaffey also had a strong presence in film. One of her notable roles was in the 2016 movie Sully, where she appeared alongside Tom Hanks, as well as Jungle 2 Jungle (1997), Seabiscuit (2003), Summer Eleven (2010) and No Pay, Nudity (2016).
Fans React to Valerie Death
The news of Mahaffey's passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community and left fans grieving the loss of a true talent.
Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes and memories from fans and celebrities alike. Many have taken the opportunity to share their favorite moments from her performances, reigniting a collective fondness for her art.