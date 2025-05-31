Another Star Gone: Emmy-Winning Actress Who Starred in 'Northern Exposure', 'Big Sky' and 'Sully' Dead Aged 71 After Cancer Fight

Valerie Mahaffey, a celebrated and Emmy-winning actress renowned for her captivating roles in iconic television series such as Northern Exposure, Big Sky and Young Sheldon, has sadly passed away at the age of 71, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a statement from her husband, Joseph Kell, Mahaffey succumbed to a brief yet fierce battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy filled with fond memories and unforgettable performances.

Kell expressed his profound loss, stating: "I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed."