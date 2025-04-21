EXCLUSIVE: Elvis Presley's Heart-Wrenching Secret Acts of Kindness Revealed — How He Gave Away Millions As He Wanted to Live Up to 'Comic Book Hero' Dream
Elvis Presley may have been living the high life thanks to his massive fortune, but the King of Rock and Roll also made sure to give away millions of dollars in acts of kindness that were never publicized.
From paying a sick child's medical bills to helping victims of a tornado, Presley was all about giving back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“When I was a boy, I always saw myself as a hero in comic books and movies,” the Burning Love hitmaker once revealed. “I grew up believing this dream.”
Growing up poor, Presley made it his focus to help those in need when he hit the big time, including reaching out to sick children. One instance, in 1957, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital founder Danny Thomas requested the iconic rocker appear as a special guest in his Shower of Stars, a charity event he had organized in Memphis to raise funds in order to build what today is the most important medical and research center for kids with cancer
Presley's appearance led to donors from three states to attend, and construction on the building began soon after.
Presley made a personal visit to an injured little girl in California in 1964, after reading she was in need of a wheelchair following an accident. The entertainer bought a wheelchair and delivered it to the child himself.
In 1968, the singer allowed one of his Rolls-Royces to be auctioned off for a charity that assisted children with mental disabilities. Presley also donated to various other organizations including Braille Institute of America, American Cancer Society, Father Flanagan’s Boys Town of Nebraska, Motion Picture Relief Fund, Muscular Dystrophy Association, United Cerebral Palsy and others.
Seven years later, Presley Elvis performed in Jackson, Mississippi, helping raise more than $100,000 for victims of a tornado – Presley was impacted by a tornado as a child when one ran through his hometown in Tupelo, Mississippi, leaving many dead.
Presley also answered fans who reached out to him looking for help, quietly stepping up and paying off people's debts. One woman was about to lose her home, so Presley is said to have paid off her mortgage. He also covered a stranger’s medical bills when he learned they couldn’t afford life-saving surgery.
The Suspicious Minds singer even covered funeral expenses for numerous fans and friends who couldn’t afford proper burials for their loved ones.
Despite skyrocketing to fame and becoming one of the biggest names in the music industry, Presley never forgot the people who helped him get to the top.
Presley is believed to have given his first band, the Blue Moon Boys, financial support long after they stopped touring together, doing all he could to make sure they were never in need.
In the 1950s, while segregation was still ingrained in the South, Presley once again stepped up, especially after seeing a Black woman being denied service at a gas station.
Presley – who was outspoken about racial injustice – ended up paying for her gas as well as gage her extra cash to ensure she was safe.