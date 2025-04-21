EXCLUSIVE: Elvis Presley's Heart-Wrenching Secret Acts of Kindness Revealed — How He Gave Away Millions As He Wanted to Live Up to 'Comic Book Hero' Dream

“When I was a boy, I always saw myself as a hero in comic books and movies,” the Burning Love hitmaker once revealed. “I grew up believing this dream.”

Growing up poor, Presley made it his focus to help those in need when he hit the big time, including reaching out to sick children. One instance, in 1957, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital founder Danny Thomas requested the iconic rocker appear as a special guest in his Shower of Stars, a charity event he had organized in Memphis to raise funds in order to build what today is the most important medical and research center for kids with cancer

Presley's appearance led to donors from three states to attend, and construction on the building began soon after.