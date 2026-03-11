Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk is leading the charge to regulate artificial intelligence after a terrifying murder-suicide in which the chatbot allegedly "convinced" a mentally ill man to bludgeon his mother to death before killing himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It's "diabolical," the tech titan, 54, declared of the bloodbath that left Suzanne Eberson Adams, 83, dead at the hands of her confused son, Stein-Erik Soelberg, 56, on Aug. 5 in the comfort of their lavish Greenwich, Conn., home.

Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, now warns that AI without safeguards poses an "existential threat" to humanity.