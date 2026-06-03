EXCLUSIVE: Ellen's Nightmare! DeGeneres Forced to Live in a Flooded $30Million Farmhouse and Is Stuck With 'Rip-Off' $50Million Property Headache Bought in a Hurry for a Huge Markup

But she and wife Portia de Rossi didn’t fully do their homework.

After purchasing the property in June 2024, they found out much of the land was highly prone to flooding in bad weather, as it sits next to one of the River Thames' main tributaries.

So, in haste, they moved to a futuristically-designed property on higher land called HiAvens, a 10,000 square foot project which has been featured in top architecture magazines such as Wallpaper.

We can exclusively reveal that this purchase went through just a few months after buying their first property.

This time around, it cost her $50million, with the deal being completed by London-based real estate lawyers Lawrence Stephens, who deal with high-end clients, guiding celebrities and influencers with their finances.