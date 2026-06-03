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EXCLUSIVE: Ellen's Nightmare! DeGeneres Forced to Live in a Flooded $30Million Farmhouse and Is Stuck With 'Rip-Off' $50Million Property Headache Bought in a Hurry for a Huge Markup

Ellen DeGeneres faces double property headache after fleeing Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres faces double property headache after fleeing Hollywood.

June 3 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Ellen DeGeneres is living back at her "flooded" $30million UK farmhouse – and now has the headache of dealing with another property she bought in a hurry for an outrageous $50million, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The TV presenter moved from Hollywood to the Cotswolds – blaming Donald Trump's re-election for driving her out – and grabbed herself a 43-acre historic farmstead last year.

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Flood Fears Sparked Quick Move

The couple found out after the purchase that much of the land was highly prone to flooding in bad weather.
Source: MEGA

The couple found out after the purchase that much of the land was highly prone to flooding in bad weather.

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But she and wife Portia de Rossi didn’t fully do their homework.

After purchasing the property in June 2024, they found out much of the land was highly prone to flooding in bad weather, as it sits next to one of the River Thames' main tributaries.

So, in haste, they moved to a futuristically-designed property on higher land called HiAvens, a 10,000 square foot project which has been featured in top architecture magazines such as Wallpaper.

We can exclusively reveal that this purchase went through just a few months after buying their first property.

This time around, it cost her $50million, with the deal being completed by London-based real estate lawyers Lawrence Stephens, who deal with high-end clients, guiding celebrities and influencers with their finances.

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Property Value Faces Major Reality Check

For major celebs, remaining anonymous on the title deeds is essential for privacy.
Source: MEGA

For major celebs, remaining anonymous on the title deeds is essential for privacy.

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According to title deeds, the owner is Ryan Michael Conlon, care of "Lawrence Stephens, Trustee of the Gus Trust."

With American A-listers, remaining anonymous on the title deeds is essential for privacy.

The property's previous owner had paid only $2.5million in 2018 – that’s a colossal markup of 1,863 percent in just seven years.

It’s now incredibly doubtful that Ellen will get anywhere close to what she paid for HiAvens, as prices have stagnated in the UK, especially for uber-expensive homes desired by a small group of the rich or famous.

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Farmhouse Sale Plans Fell Flat

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Ellen returned home after mansion sale collapsed.
Source: MEGA

Ellen returned home after mansion sale collapsed.

They purchased HiAvens, thinking that selling the farmhouse would be an easy task.

They put the property on the market with posh estate agents Sotheby's for an increase of $10million on what they purchased it for, with the bulk of the uplift said to cover what she spent on renovations.

But the listing was removed, and the only buyer interested dropped out.

Ellen and Portia moved back to the farmhouse after a Christmas in the US and recently submitted a planning application to convert outbuildings to stables, stating in planning docs that "they wish to make this their long-term home."

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