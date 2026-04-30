Son of Epstein Associate, 25, Who Was Left Millions in Vile Pedo's Will, Commits Suicide Days After Probe Into Parents' Ties Was Launched
April 30 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Edward Juul Rod-Larsen, the son of two diplomats from Norway, has died by suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal, just days after an investigation into his parents Terje Rod-Larsen and Mona Juul's connection to Jeffrey Epstein was launched.
Edward, who was reportedly left $5million in Epstein's will, was found dead on Wednesday, April 29. Police had launched an investigation into his family after learning of the millions the pedophile left for them.
'Irresponsible and Undignified' Speculation
The 25-year-old's twin sister, Emma, was also left $5million by Epstein, for a total of $10million, the same amount the vile sex predator left to his accomplice and madam, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
"It stands in the shadow of months of a public spotlight that has long since ceased to be critical, and has instead become suspicious, speculative, and at times limitless," the parents' lawyers, Thomas Skjelbred and John Christian Elden, said in a statement to Norwegian outlet VG.
"A spotlight that has not only affected two parents, but has also drawn their children involuntarily into the relentless machinery of the public."
They added: "Speculating on connections is both irresponsible and undignified. Suicide is always complex. There is never one explanation, never one cause, never one blame."
A Connection To Epstein Exposed
Edward and his sister were born into high-profile circles due to their father Terje, a diplomat, and their mother Mona, a former ambassador. Mona, who recently served as Norway's ambassador to Jordan, resigned earlier this year after facing backlash over her contact with the late sex offender.
The country's Foreign Ministry had launched an investigation into her knowledge of and contact with Epstein. According to the former ambassador, her contact with Epstein had been private and sporadic, and not part of her official duties.
The couple's connection to Epstein became even clearer due to the released Epstein files in 2025, which documented that Terje, while working as the head of the International Peace Institute, wrote several official letters of recommendation to US authorities to secure visas for young Russian women for Epstein, according to the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.
The files also revealed that Epstein had ordered $250,000 be paid to Terje in 2015.
"Rod-Larsen has previously expressed regret for his association with Epstein and has clearly distanced himself from Epstein's actions," the diplomat's lawyer, John Christian Elden, said in a statement at the time.
Norwegian police then opened an investigation into the couple for suspected "aggravated corruption" and "complicity in aggravated corruption." The French police then joined the fold.
However, both figures have denied any wrongdoing through their lawyers.
Despite Epstein being found dead behind bars in August 2019 in an apparent suicide, neither Edward nor Emma had been paid their share of money from his will, according to the family.
Epstein continues to have a major impact on notable figures around the world, even nearly 7 years after his death. Even President Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump, shut down allegations she was one of his victims.
Melania Trump Rages Over Alleged Epstein Connection
Earlier this month, in a rare White House address, Melania spoke out about claims Epstein first introduced the then-model to her future husband.
"I am not Epstein's victim," the 56-year-old raged. "Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book."
She then Melania demanded that the defamatory statements "must stop," and called on Congress to "provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors."
Melania then put the focus on other Epstein victims and noted, "Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record..."