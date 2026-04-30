Son of Epstein Associate, 25, Who Was Left Millions in Vile Pedo's Will, Commits Suicide Days After Probe Into Parents' Ties Was Launched

The 25-year-old's twin sister, Emma, was also left $5million by Epstein, for a total of $10million, the same amount the vile sex predator left to his accomplice and madam, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

"It stands in the shadow of months of a public spotlight that has long since ceased to be critical, and has instead become suspicious, speculative, and at times limitless," the parents' lawyers, Thomas Skjelbred and John Christian Elden, said in a statement to Norwegian outlet VG.

"A spotlight that has not only affected two parents, but has also drawn their children involuntarily into the relentless machinery of the public."

They added: "Speculating on connections is both irresponsible and undignified. Suicide is always complex. There is never one explanation, never one cause, never one blame."