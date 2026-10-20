Disney Channel Alum Dylan Sprouse Reveals He and Twin Brother Cole Are 'Children of Incest': 'A Lot of Stuff Started to Make Sense'

Dylan said he and Cole learned their parents’ family lines after he used a genealogy service to research their ancestry.

"I called Cole, I showed him a picture, I was like, 'Dude, I just found out some f---ing crazy s---,'" Dylan said during the podcast. Cole's response was immediate, according to Dylan: "Not looking at that." He closed the picture and hung up.

Dylan said his research showed relatives on both sides of the family traveled to California during the Gold Rush era. One branch, he said, included relatives who found gold and helped bring other family members from North Carolina to California.

The two family lines later joined through marriage in the late 1800s, Dylan said. They diverged over time, then came together again through his parents, Melanie and Matthew Sprouse.

Dylan described the discovery as an unexpected result of comparing family histories with relatives he had found through the service. He said his father's side of the family was "pretty fractured," and the genealogy search helped him connect with relatives he had never met.