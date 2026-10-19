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Home > News > Dylan Sprouse

Who is Barbara Palvin? Everything to Know About The Victoria's Secret Angel Who Walked the Runway Six Weeks After Giving Birth

Barbara Palvin Returns to Victoria’s Secret Runway Six Weeks After Giving Birth
Source: @ MEGA

Explore about Barbara Palvin’s Victoria’s Secret legacy, high-fashion career, acting work and life with husband Dylan Sprouse.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET

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Barbara Palvin returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, Oct. 18, just six weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse.

The 33-year-old Hungarian model walked twice during the 2026 show in Los Angeles, where Sprouse watched from the audience and cheered her on.

Before the show, Palvin told PEOPLE she was “six weeks postpartum” and said, “it’s not that big of a deal,” noting that many women in the U.S. return to work around that time. She also said she felt great and found the opportunity empowering.

RadarOnline.com can reveal more about Palvin, from her modeling career to her return to the Victoria's Secret runway.

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Barbara Palvin Returns to Victoria’s Secret Runway

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Image Of Barbara Palvin
Source: @ MEGA

Barbara Palvin made history as the first Hungarian Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Palvin appeared in two looks during the show. She first walked in a sheer pale-pink mini dress layered over matching lingerie, then returned in an embellished white corset paired with a sheer train and dramatic wings.

Her husband had already celebrated her return publicly. On Oct. 16, Sprouse shared an Instagram Story praising Palvin for going straight back to the Victoria’s Secret runway after giving birth.

“Proud of my missus, jumping right into the VS fashion show post-birth,” he wrote. “Built different. I don’t know where you find the energy from, but damn!”

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A Milestone Victoria’s Secret Return

Image of Barbara Palvin
Source: @ MEGA

Barbara Palvin’s career spans Chanel runways, global brand ambassadorships and film roles.

Palvin first walked for Victoria’s Secret in 2012 and returned to the runway in 2018. She was named an official Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019, becoming the first Hungarian model to receive the title.

The company later retired its traditional Angels program in 2021 as part of a broader rebrand, although the brand has since brought back Angel-focused language and imagery around its fashion show.

Her 2026 appearance came 41 days after the birth of her daughter, Sylvie, on Sept. 7. Palvin and Sprouse announced their daughter’s arrival later that month. The couple married in Hungary in July 2023.

Palvin’s return has also prompted discussion about postpartum recovery.

The runway appearance also followed a difficult stretch for the model. In June 2025, Palvin underwent surgery for endometriosis and later described the improvement in her symptoms as significant. At that year’s Victoria’s Secret show, Sprouse also revealed that she was recovering from a broken foot.

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From Budapest To The Global Runway

Image Of Barbara Palvin
Source: @ MEGA

Barbara Palvin has made headlines for her fashion career, endometriosis advocacy and runway return.

Born in Budapest on Oct. 8, 1993, Palvin was discovered by a modeling scout at age 13. She shot her first editorial in 2006 and made her runway debut as a Prada exclusive during Milan Fashion Week in 2010.

Her career grew to include major fashion and beauty campaigns, including work with L’Oréal Paris, Armani Beauty and Longines. Longines named her an Ambassador of Elegance in 2024.

Palvin has also worked as an actress. Her credits include Hercules in 2014, Tyger Tyger in 2021, and the short film Serpentine.

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Marriage With Dylan Sprouse

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Image Of Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse
Source: @ MEGA

The couple are parents to baby girl, her name is Sylvie.

Palvin and Sprouse began dating in 2018 and married in Hungary in July 2023. Their first child, Sylvie, arrived in September 2026, making Palvin’s return to the Victoria’s Secret runway her first major fashion appearance as a mother.

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