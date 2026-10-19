Who is Barbara Palvin? Everything to Know About The Victoria's Secret Angel Who Walked the Runway Six Weeks After Giving Birth

Barbara Palvin returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, Oct. 18, just six weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse.

The 33-year-old Hungarian model walked twice during the 2026 show in Los Angeles, where Sprouse watched from the audience and cheered her on.

Before the show, Palvin told PEOPLE she was “six weeks postpartum” and said, “it’s not that big of a deal,” noting that many women in the U.S. return to work around that time. She also said she felt great and found the opportunity empowering.

RadarOnline.com can reveal more about Palvin, from her modeling career to her return to the Victoria's Secret runway.