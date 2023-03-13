Cole Sprouse Claims Estranged Mother Grapples With 'Drug Abuse' & 'Wicked Narcissism', Pushed Twins Into Spotlight For Her Own Benefit

The Sprouse twins were already taking the acting world by storm by age 7, appearing in the Adam Sandler comedy Big Daddy, also snagging roles in hit sitcoms That 70s Show, and Friends over the years.

Offering his own analysis on Wright's life choices, Cole said "my mother was, and still is, the tortured artist type. She struggled with, in many different ways, her place in the world."

"I think she found a tremendous sense of self-identity through motherhood, and tried to turn it into a profitable business at the same time, which for identical twin boys going into acting is an economic loophole," he speculated and explained, adding, "There are labor laws that can be incredibly profitable, so that's what she did."