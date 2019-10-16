‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse’s Daytime Partying Caught On Camera

See the shocking photos!

October 16, 2019 @ 10:27AM
Photo Credit: Coleman-Rayner (2); Michael Buckner/TVLine/Shutterstock
Scandals
‘Riverdale’ Star Cole Sprouse’s Daytime Partying Caught On Camera
Former child star Cole Sprouse looked unrecognizable as he knocked back cocktails and wine during a marathon day of meetings, and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusively photos!

The Riverdale actor seemed to be living the high life of boozing and smoking in exclusive pictures showing him with a mystery brunette while at a West Hollywood hotel recently.

Dressed in baggy jeans and a grey suit jacket with messy dark locks and a cigarette tucked behind his ear, the 27-year-old star looked a world away from his polished Instagram photos.

An eyewitness said: “He was drinking a pink cocktail before switching to rose wine and spent over an hour with a female companion talking about their careers.”

