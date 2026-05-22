EXCLUSIVE: 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Included Secret Love Child, Phyllis, in His Will — Years Before Reality Star Died at 79

Despite the surprising way that she came into the family, Phil welcomed her into the Robertson brood.

"Phil never stops crowing about how alike he and Phyllis are. Even her name is a variation of his," a separate insider dished of the shocking revelation.

Not only did Phyllis get to meet her father, she also met her four half- brothers — Alan, 61, Jase, 56, Willie, 54, and Jules, 47. However, the boys and Phil's wife, Kay, took a bit more convincing to accept her, according to the insider.

"They’re acting moody and griping behind their dad’s back that she’s a gold digger," the insider claimed back in 2021. "Kay’s had to bite her tongue ever since Phyllis came on the scene, but it bugs her having to share their money with another woman’s kid!"