EXCLUSIVE: 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Included Secret Love Child, Phyllis, in His Will — Years Before Reality Star Died at 79
May 22 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Phil Robertson reportedly included his newfound daughter in his $15million will before he died at 79 after battling Alzheimer's and a grueling blood disorder.
The highly controversial Duck Dynasty alum, who passed away last year, first discovered that he had another child in 2019. Ahead of his one-year death anniversary, RadarOnline.com looks back on how she found out who her real father was.
How Did Phil Find Out He Had a Secret Love Child?
The discovery was made when Phyllis Robertson Thomas took a DNA test and unexpectedly linked herself to the famed reality television stars.
Although the Robertson family was initially hesitant to believe that she was the real-deal, Phil eventually agreed to take a DNA test of his own and it confirmed that he was a 99.9 percent match.
While Phil – who was famously "canceled" for his homophobic comments – was known for being a fiercely conservative and religious man, a source revealed he allegedly got Phyllis' mother pregnant through an extramarital affair "at the end of his days as a hard-partying, drug-abusing womanizer and before he became a Christian and turned away from that wicked behavior."
The Robertson Siblings Were 'Moody' Over Phyllis Joining the Family
Despite the surprising way that she came into the family, Phil welcomed her into the Robertson brood.
"Phil never stops crowing about how alike he and Phyllis are. Even her name is a variation of his," a separate insider dished of the shocking revelation.
Not only did Phyllis get to meet her father, she also met her four half- brothers — Alan, 61, Jase, 56, Willie, 54, and Jules, 47. However, the boys and Phil's wife, Kay, took a bit more convincing to accept her, according to the insider.
"They’re acting moody and griping behind their dad’s back that she’s a gold digger," the insider claimed back in 2021. "Kay’s had to bite her tongue ever since Phyllis came on the scene, but it bugs her having to share their money with another woman’s kid!"
'Welcome Aboard'
In a 2020 interview, Phil admitted that his affair wasn't something he was "proud of," but claimed it was "amazing to see what beauty God can bring out of our messes."
"I was in a dark place, but God brought me to the light," he told USA Today. "He makes wonderful things out of the ashes. My daughter is a living testimony of that."
After meeting Phyllis for the first time, he also revealed that he "gave her a hug," which he wasn't "in the habit of doing" and told her "welcome aboard."
Phil Robertson's Health Took a Downward Turn
As Radar previously reported, in the days leading up to his death, Phil's health was on a steady "downward slope" as he battled Alzheimer's disease and a blood disorder that appeared to cause "mini-strokes."
"It’s no secret his Alzheimer’s is progressing and robbing him of his mental capacity, and he has back problems," added the source.
He needed "constant care" from his family before he passed away.