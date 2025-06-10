Your tip
Duck Dynasty
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Duck Dynasty' Suicide Shocker — How Late Phil Robertson's Wife Was Driven To Almost End Her Life Over Wild Husband's 'Booze Addiction'

Photo of Phil Robertson and Miss Kay
Source: Instagram/officialphilrobertson

Before they skyrocketed to fame, Phil Robertson and his wife, Miss Kay, struggled with a lot of issues.

June 10 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

A Duck Dynasty suicide shocker has been revealed after Phil Robertson's death following his long and difficult battle with Alzheimer's.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the late patriarch's wife, Miss Kay, was driven to have suicidal thoughts over her husband's "booze addiction."

Hitting Rock Bottom

phil robertson family life wife children
Source: @officialphilrobertson/Instagram

Phil and Miss Kay met in high school.

While the family on the hit television series Duck Dynasty appeared to have it all together as they bonded over their love for hunting – there were a lot of issues brewing behind the scenes.

Before they skyrocketed to fame and earned a hefty amount of money off the show, Phil and his wife, Miss Kay, struggled with a lot of issues in their marriage – and at one point she hit rock bottom.

In her book, The Women of Duck Dynasty, Kay, who wed Phil when she was just 16 years old, revealed how early on he was a heavy drinker who pushed her to the brink when he accused her of cheating.

She wrote: "I hit rock bottom. I have never felt as totally helpless. I finally accepted the fact that I could not fix our lives and had no one to help."

At one point, Miss Kay locked herself in their bathroom and was looking for a way to just end the pain – and her life.

She wrote: "I realized I just wanted to go to sleep for a long time. I just wanted to take enough Tylenol...to have a nice, long rest."

Wanting To 'Punish' Phil

phil robertson family life wife children
Source: @officialphilrobertson/Instagram

The two were married for nearly six decades.

During the heart-shattering moment, Miss Kay realized her motivation behind wanting to consume the bottle of pills she reached for wasn't to actually end her life but to "scare the daylights out of Phil."

She added: "I wanted to punish him for everything that he had put me through. I told myself I didn’t care if I slept forever, but deep down I don’t really think I wanted to die."

In the midst of the terrifying ordeal and being in "the darkest place," Miss Kay heard the "sound of little feet heading toward the bathroom door."

She wrote: "I could tell all three boys in their house shoes were coming to talk to me."

Miss Kay then heard her son Alan say, "Mom, don’t cry. God will take care of us" – which helped pull her from the dark moment.

She wrote: "'What am I doing?' I asked myself. ‘I have three little boys. I can’t leave them with a drunk.'"

Phil's Death

phil robertson final days alzheimers battle before death
Source: MEGA

Robertson's family announced he passed away at the age of 79.

In May, Robertson's family announced he passed away at the age of 79 following a battle with Alzheimer's.

The reality TV star's battle with dementia accelerated in the recent months before his death, and he also suffered a number of "mini-strokes."

His death was announced by his daughter-in-law Korie in a statement released on behalf of his family.

Writing on Facebook, she said: "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'You do not grieve like those who have no hopes. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'

"We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.

"We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life."

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Photo of Phil Robertson
Source: MEGA

'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson's final days were brutal and painful.

