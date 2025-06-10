EXCLUSIVE: 'Duck Dynasty' Suicide Shocker — How Late Phil Robertson's Wife Was Driven To Almost End Her Life Over Wild Husband's 'Booze Addiction'

While the family on the hit television series Duck Dynasty appeared to have it all together as they bonded over their love for hunting – there were a lot of issues brewing behind the scenes.

Before they skyrocketed to fame and earned a hefty amount of money off the show, Phil and his wife, Miss Kay, struggled with a lot of issues in their marriage – and at one point she hit rock bottom.

In her book, The Women of Duck Dynasty, Kay, who wed Phil when she was just 16 years old, revealed how early on he was a heavy drinker who pushed her to the brink when he accused her of cheating.

She wrote: "I hit rock bottom. I have never felt as totally helpless. I finally accepted the fact that I could not fix our lives and had no one to help."

At one point, Miss Kay locked herself in their bathroom and was looking for a way to just end the pain – and her life.

She wrote: "I realized I just wanted to go to sleep for a long time. I just wanted to take enough Tylenol...to have a nice, long rest."