EXCLUSIVE: How Phil Robertson's Brutal Alzheimer's Fight Cast 'Dark Shadow' Over 'Duck Dynasty' Production As Family Battle To Continue Show Without Him
How Phil Robertson's painful Alzheimer's fight "cast a dark shadow" over the production of Duck Dynasty has been revealed.
Following his health diagnosis and before his death, Robertson's family got back into filming to return to the small screen to continue their family show – but it was very clear the patriarch was deeply missed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Family Pain
Before his death at age 79, Robertson was facing a tough health battle against Alzheimer’s disease and a blood disorder that had the star feeling weak and helpless.
According to the insider, Robertson's family members — including Willie, Korie, and their grown kids, Rebecca, John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella, and Rowdy — were still planning to move forward with a reboot months before his death, which is expected to air this summer.
An insider said the family is "being brave and doing their best despite the heartache" and that at the time of filming, Robertson's "absence" was casting a dark shadow on the production.
A source added: "No one is begrudging Willie and Korie and their grown kids wanting to bring back Duck Dynasty, and A&E has faith that they’ll be able to pull it off. But people wonder how they could even do the show without the family patriarch — and the fans don’t like it."
Phil's Battle
The lead star's two sons, Al and Jace, made it known on the family's podcast Unashamed how their father's health issues were taking a toll on the group.
Back in December, before Phil's death, Jase said: "You know, Phil’s not doing well. According to the doctors, they’re sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems."
Al also mentioned his father had the blood disorder for years but that it has "gotten a lot worse."
Jase continued: "Yeah. It’s, like, accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer’s. So, if you put those things together, he’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling."
Months before his death, a source said Phil had been "on the downward slope health-wise for some time," and his Alzheimer’s was progressing and "robbing him of his mental capacity."
Phil's Death
In May, Robertson's family announced he died at the age of 79 following his battle with dementia, which which accelerated over the last few months.
His death was announced by his daughter-in-law Korie in a statement released on behalf of his family.
Writing on Facebook, she said: "He reminded us often of the words of Paul, 'You do not grieve like those who have no hopes. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.'
"We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.
"We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life."