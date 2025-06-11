EXCLUSIVE: How Phil Robertson's Brutal Alzheimer's Fight Cast 'Dark Shadow' Over 'Duck Dynasty' Production As Family Battle To Continue Show Without Him

Before his death at age 79, Robertson was facing a tough health battle against Alzheimer’s disease and a blood disorder that had the star feeling weak and helpless.

According to the insider, Robertson's family members — including Willie, Korie, and their grown kids, Rebecca, John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella, and Rowdy — were still planning to move forward with a reboot months before his death, which is expected to air this summer.

An insider said the family is "being brave and doing their best despite the heartache" and that at the time of filming, Robertson's "absence" was casting a dark shadow on the production.

A source added: "No one is begrudging Willie and Korie and their grown kids wanting to bring back Duck Dynasty, and A&E has faith that they’ll be able to pull it off. But people wonder how they could even do the show without the family patriarch — and the fans don’t like it."