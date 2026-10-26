Drake Celebrates 40th Birthday by Gifting Guests Hermès Bags and $1Million Cash Prize — Before Singing With Backstreet Boys
Oct. 26 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Drake marked his 40th birthday with an extravagant celebration in New York City, where guests received Chanel and Hermès handbags, competed for cash prizes, and watched the rapper take the stage with the Backstreet Boys.
The celebration took place Friday, Oct. 23, at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, one day before Drake's actual birthday.
About 400 guests attended the first night, according to PEOPLE, while an attendee described the party as "so elegant, over the top and expensive."
The milestone celebration came during a particularly significant stretch in Drake's career.
Hours before the party, the Recording Industry Association of America awarded him 30 new certifications, pushing him past 350 million RIAA-certified units.
Drake Gives Guests Designer Bags and Cash Prizes
Rather than being on the receiving end of birthday gifts, Drake reportedly handed out plenty of them.
According to an attendee who spoke with PEOPLE, guests at Casa Cipriani received Chanel and Hermès bags. The rapper also organized cash prizes that started at $10,000, with one grand prize reaching $1 million.
The attendee said the venue was decorated in a way that was "very lavish, but tasteful" and that Drake appeared to be in good spirits throughout the night.
The party also featured a game-show-style giveaway, according to TMZ, which likewise reported that more than 400 friends and family members attended.
Drake Joins Backstreet Boys for "I Want It That Way"
The night's entertainment included a surprise appearance by the Backstreet Boys, who performed for Drake and his guests.
The group - Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough - brought Drake onstage to sing their 1999 hit "I Want It That Way," according to PEOPLE and Billboard.
The performance was a repeat of a moment from Drake's past. He previously joined the group to perform the same song during their 2022 concert in Toronto.
The Backstreet Boys' appearance capped a week of birthday festivities that had already included events in Toronto before Drake headed to New York for the main celebration.
Drake's Second Birthday Party Featured Travis Scott and Sexyy Red
The celebrations continued Saturday, Oct. 24, when Drake held another party at Delilah in New York City.
Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, Landon Barker, Alix Earle and Ashtin Earle were among the names associated with the second celebration, according to reports. Sexyy Red also performed "Get It Sexyy" for the crowd.
The second party took place on Drake's actual 40th birthday. Reports also indicated that the rapper spent the night with other friends and collaborators, extending the festivities beyond the Casa Cipriani event.
Drake Hits Major Career Milestones at 40
Drake entered his 40s with another major career achievement. Billboard reported that he received 30 new RIAA certifications on Oct. 23, making him the first artist to surpass 350 million RIAA-certified units.
He also extended his record for the most diamond-certified releases, with 18.
The milestone followed a record-setting May for the rapper. "Janice STFU" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Drake his 14th chart-topper and moving him past Michael Jackson's 13 No. 1 singles among male solo artists.
Drake also made Billboard history that month when Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, all released May 15, debuted at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 on the Billboard 200, respectively.
It marked the first time an artist had simultaneously occupied the chart's top three positions.