Drake Celebrates 40th Birthday by Gifting Guests Hermès Bags and $1Million Cash Prize — Before Singing With Backstreet Boys

Drake marked his 40th birthday with an extravagant celebration in New York City, where guests received Chanel and Hermès handbags, competed for cash prizes, and watched the rapper take the stage with the Backstreet Boys.

The celebration took place Friday, Oct. 23, at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan, one day before Drake's actual birthday.

About 400 guests attended the first night, according to PEOPLE, while an attendee described the party as "so elegant, over the top and expensive."

The milestone celebration came during a particularly significant stretch in Drake's career.

Hours before the party, the Recording Industry Association of America awarded him 30 new certifications, pushing him past 350 million RIAA-certified units.