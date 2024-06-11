Sexyy Red was arrested following a huge brawl at a New Jersey airport on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rapper was cuffed and booked into jail for disorderly conduct at Newark Liberty International Airport early Saturday morning, where police told TMZ she and several of her companions got into a fight with another group.

While Sexyy Red got off with a minor offense, others involved in the altercation were reportedly charged with assault, and the alleged victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.