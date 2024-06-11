Sexyy Red Arrested: Rapper Cuffed After Wild Airport Brawl Captured on Surveillance Footage
Sexyy Red was arrested following a huge brawl at a New Jersey airport on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The rapper was cuffed and booked into jail for disorderly conduct at Newark Liberty International Airport early Saturday morning, where police told TMZ she and several of her companions got into a fight with another group.
While Sexyy Red got off with a minor offense, others involved in the altercation were reportedly charged with assault, and the alleged victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The entire incident was captured on video in surveillance footage and released on Tuesday.
In the clip, a group of men can be seen grappling and fighting on the floor. Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Wherry, picks up a metal stand and waves it around threateningly, although it does not appear to make contact with anyone before she is pulled away from the chaos.
Airport security attempted to intervene and get the melee under control. Eventually, the cops showed up and made several arrests.
Sexyy Red appeared to address the kerfuffle in several posts on social media over the weekend.
"Good morning! I just got out," she told fans in a video posted to her Instagram story after the incident. "To the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone!!" she wrote in another post.
Although it remains unclear what provoked the confrontation, at least one source claims that it was started by "someone taking an unauthorized photo" of the rapper.
Ironically, the unsanctioned wrestling match at the airport took place as Sexyy Red was on her way to host an actual wrestling event — WWE's NXT Battleground at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.
Sexyy Red has often tweeted about professional wrestling, and upon announcing her involvement as a special guest host, WWE described her as a "lifelong WWE fan." Last year, wrestler Jey Uso used her hit "SkeeYee" as hiis walk-up song.
The rap star was released from police custody shortly after her arrest and was able to make it to the WWE event, where she mingled with Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Shayna Baszler, Trick Williams, Shawn Michaels, and Jordynne Grace.