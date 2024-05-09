‘THE FIX IS IN’: Sensational Calls for Donald Trump to WALK OUT of Manhattan ‘Show Trial’, Seek Refuge in Republican States to Avoid Extradition

Donald Trump was recently called on to “walk out” of his criminal hush money trial in New York and seek refuge in a Republican-led state to avoid extradition, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sensational development to come after Trump’s criminal hush money trial saw one of its most dramatic days of testimony yet on Tuesday, the embattled ex-president was called on to “just walk out” of the “Manhattan show trial” and “refuse to participate” in the ongoing proceedings against him.