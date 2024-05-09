‘THE FIX IS IN’: Sensational Calls for Donald Trump to WALK OUT of Manhattan ‘Show Trial’, Seek Refuge in Republican States to Avoid Extradition
Donald Trump was recently called on to “walk out” of his criminal hush money trial in New York and seek refuge in a Republican-led state to avoid extradition, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sensational development to come after Trump’s criminal hush money trial saw one of its most dramatic days of testimony yet on Tuesday, the embattled ex-president was called on to “just walk out” of the “Manhattan show trial” and “refuse to participate” in the ongoing proceedings against him.
That was the surprising suggestion made by former New York Times writer Alex Berenson on Wednesday in a bombshell article about the unfolding criminal case against ex-President Trump.
According to Berenson, Trump should “take the nuclear option” and “get on a plane to Florida” and “refuse to participate any further in this nonsense” following Stormy Daniels’ lengthy and oftentimes graphic testimony on Tuesday.
“I am starting to wonder if Trump should take the nuclear option: get on a plane to Florida and refuse to participate any further in this nonsense,” the former New York Times writer charged in a Substack article published on Wednesday.
“The elite media, which has kept a straight face as it has covered the case, would surely thunder about Trump’s disrespect for the rule of law,” Berenson continued. “But in so doing it might convince some people to take a closer look at the insanity of the charges themselves.”
Berenson also argued that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “certainly wouldn’t agree to extradite” Trump back to New York, and nor would any other Republican governor.
But while Trump could potentially flee to a Republican-led state and continue his 2024 presidential campaign while avoiding New York, the embattled ex-president would also likely have to avoid the seven key battleground states that currently have Democratic governors.
“His biggest problem might be that seven swing states – Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – have Democratic governors,” Berenson speculated on Wednesday.
“But even if [Judge Juan] Merchan finds Trump in contempt of court and sentences him to jail, or to prison after a guilty verdict, would a Democratic governor really risk arresting and extraditing Trump to New York as he was at a presidential rally in, say, Pennsylvania?” Berenson speculated further.
“How would such an arrest even work in reality, if Trump refused to turn himself in?” he wondered. “Would the Secret Service allow it? What would the headlines be?”
Meanwhile, Berenson concluded his surprising article this week by admitting that Trump would most likely not walk out of his criminal hush money trial in New York and seek refuge in a Republican state to avoid extradition.
“I don’t think Trump will roll the dice this way,” the former New York Times writer acknowledged. “I’m not sure what would happen if he did.”
“But the mere fact this option is real shows how far down the rabbit hole we have already gone,” Berenson concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan started up again on Thursday following a break from the ongoing proceedings on Wednesday.
Stormy Daniels, who took the witness stand and testified about her alleged affair with Trump in July 2006 on Tuesday, returned to testify on Thursday morning.