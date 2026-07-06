Donald Trump Sparks World Cup Fury: President 'Personally Intervened' to Overturn Star Striker's Suspension as 'Astonished' Opponents Launch Probe

But after Trump, 80, personally intervened and asked FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to review the decision, Balogun, 25, has been sensationally cleared to play against Belgium after his one-game banned was suspended.

Trump thanked FIFA for "reversing a great injustice" in a post on Truth Social but the move has been slammed by opponents Belgium and UEFA, European soccer's governing body.

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said it is "astonished" by FIFA's decision and is "investigating all potential options" in response.

A UEFA statement read: "Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not.