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EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Makes FIFA Cry Foul — Singer Has Football Bosses 'Pulling Out Their Hair' Over 'Spiraling Demands for World Cup Halftime Performance'

madonna world cup demands fifa chiefs pulling hair out
Source: MEGA

Madonna's World Cup demands reportedly have FIFA officials scrambling behind the scenes.

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June 22 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET

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Diva Madonna's escalating demands for her upcoming World Cup halftime performance have FIFA executives pulling out their hair, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Madonna Demands Full Creative Control as FIFA Costs Soar

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FIFA officials are reportedly grappling with Madonna's requests for creative control, custom staging and an expanded production budget.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

FIFA officials are reportedly grappling with Madonna's requests for creative control, custom staging and an expanded production budget.

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According to insiders, the perfectionist Queen of Pop is pushing for full creative control of her set and asking for elaborate custom staging, nonstop rehearsals, top-level security and a production budget described as "astronomical."

An insider said: "Madonna's treating it like the centerpiece of a global comeback." Another source added: "FIFA underestimated how intense she is."

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FIFA Willing to Tolerate Chaos for Madonna's Global Starpower

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Despite the challenges, insiders said FIFA believes Madonna can turn the World Cup halftime show into a major global media event.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Despite the challenges, insiders said FIFA believes Madonna can turn the World Cup halftime show into a major global media event.

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Still, a source confided the soccer organization's officials are willing to endure the headaches because "no artist alive turns a performance into a global media event faster than Madonna."

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