EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Makes FIFA Cry Foul — Singer Has Football Bosses 'Pulling Out Their Hair' Over 'Spiraling Demands for World Cup Halftime Performance'

Diva Madonna 's escalating demands for her upcoming World Cup halftime performance have FIFA executives pulling out their hair, sources told RadarOnline.com .

FIFA officials are reportedly grappling with Madonna's requests for creative control, custom staging and an expanded production budget.

According to insiders, the perfectionist Queen of Pop is pushing for full creative control of her set and asking for elaborate custom staging, nonstop rehearsals, top-level security and a production budget described as "astronomical."

An insider said: "Madonna's treating it like the centerpiece of a global comeback." Another source added: "FIFA underestimated how intense she is."