EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Makes FIFA Cry Foul — Singer Has Football Bosses 'Pulling Out Their Hair' Over 'Spiraling Demands for World Cup Halftime Performance'
June 22 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET
Diva Madonna's escalating demands for her upcoming World Cup halftime performance have FIFA executives pulling out their hair, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Madonna Demands Full Creative Control as FIFA Costs Soar
According to insiders, the perfectionist Queen of Pop is pushing for full creative control of her set and asking for elaborate custom staging, nonstop rehearsals, top-level security and a production budget described as "astronomical."
An insider said: "Madonna's treating it like the centerpiece of a global comeback." Another source added: "FIFA underestimated how intense she is."
FIFA Willing to Tolerate Chaos for Madonna's Global Starpower
Still, a source confided the soccer organization's officials are willing to endure the headaches because "no artist alive turns a performance into a global media event faster than Madonna."