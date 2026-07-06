Donald Trump Slams Referee Who Sent Off Star Striker After Confirming He Asked FIFA Boss to Review Folarin Balogun's Ban in World Cup First
July 6 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has confirmed he spoke to FIFA to overturn U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s World Cup ban while branding the referee who sent him off as "suspect."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, was grilled about his involvement in reversing the decision, which has become a major talking point in this summer's tournament.
Soccer Fans Turn On Trump
FIFA announced on Sunday, July 5, that Balogun, 25, would be allowed to play for the U.S. in their quarter-final clash with Belgium on Monday, July 6, despite being sent off in the U.S. team’s last-32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a dangerous tackle, after reviewing the red card decision.
The unprecedented move has angered both the Belgian soccer federation and UEFA, European soccer's governing body.
But speaking about FIFA's decision to make Balogun available during an Oval Office press briefing, Trump revealed his role in the process, admitting he personally asked FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review the decision.
'The Referee Is A Little Suspect'
He said: "Yeah, I did, I spoke to Gianni. I asked for a review by FIFA. That's all I did. And, you know, again, I'm good at this stuff. That wasn't a foul. That wasn't even an infraction.
"That was two guys running full speed who happened to crash into each other. He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong, and he's our best player, or one of our best players, a very vital player, and they gave him a red card. I didn't think it meant much. "
The president continued, "Then I started hearing that it means you can’t play in the next game, at least in the next game."
The 80-year-old then moved on to the Brazilian referee, Raphael Claus, who brandished the red card.
"These were two great athletes who got tangled up. And this referee, who is a little bit suspect – if you check his past," Trump said. "I don’t want to say that because I don’t like to create controversy, but very suspect. If you'd like, I'll provide you with his past."
'I Think They Made A Brilliant Decision'
Claus was once accused of match-fixing in 2023 in Brazil but was never charged with any wrongdoing, and there is no suggestion of any type of allegation aimed at Claus in this World Cup.
"Firstly, it wasn't a foul," Trump added. "And then you have to look at the person who made the decision. The game tonight is going to be amazing. We are going to have a full team, and Belgium is going to have a full team. And you know what, if they beat us, they can be really proud.
"This game would have had a big mark on it. The other way, if they beat us, I would say it is rigged, just like the election was rigged in 2020. I think they made a brilliant decision; I thought the referee's decision was horrible. Nobody talks about that. They talk about the red card like it was fine."
Balogun's red card was initially met with widespread sympathy, given that many fans and commentators felt the decision to send him off for the foul was harsh.
But after Trump’s role in overturning the decision, many high-profile figures and soccer fans have reacted angrily to the decision, saying it harms the integrity of the sport.
Indeed, Piers Morgan accused the U.S. of cheating, even as Trump insisted the red card was an injustice.
Trump continued: "He (Balogun) didn’'t do anything wrong, and he’s our best player, or one of our best players, a very vital player, and they gave him a red card.
"That’s one thing, to penalize somebody for the game. But how do you penalize them for a game that hasn’t been played yet? It’s very unfair. You can’t do that."
Trump insisted he didn't force Infantino to make Balogun available.
"I didn't say 'you have to do this.' Gianni is a smart, tough man, and his stock is going through the roof," Trump said.
"I didn't know what the hell a red card was. When I found out, I said, 'You gotta be kidding.' I said, 'Wow, that's a lot of power, that's terrible.' But then I looked at his past, and it wasn't so great."
"I didn't tell him (Infantino) what to do, I can't tell him what to do," Trump added.