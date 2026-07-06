Donald Trump Slams Referee Who Sent Off Star Striker After Confirming He Asked FIFA Boss to Review Folarin Balogun's Ban in World Cup First

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, was grilled about his involvement in reversing the decision , which has become a major talking point in this summer's tournament.

Donald Trump has confirmed he spoke to FIFA to overturn U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s World Cup ban while branding the referee who sent him off as "suspect."

Trump has been widely criticized for intervening in the tournament's rules.

But speaking about FIFA's decision to make Balogun available during an Oval Office press briefing, Trump revealed his role in the process, admitting he personally asked FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to review the decision.

FIFA announced on Sunday, July 5, that Balogun, 25, would be allowed to play for the U.S. in their quarter-final clash with Belgium on Monday, July 6, despite being sent off in the U.S. team’s last-32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a dangerous tackle, after reviewing the red card decision.

Trump recalls a conversation with Gianni Infantino while also questioning the referee who sent off Balogun.

He said: "Yeah, I did, I spoke to Gianni. I asked for a review by FIFA. That's all I did. And, you know, again, I'm good at this stuff. That wasn't a foul. That wasn't even an infraction.

"That was two guys running full speed who happened to crash into each other. He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong, and he's our best player, or one of our best players, a very vital player, and they gave him a red card. I didn't think it meant much. "

The president continued, "Then I started hearing that it means you can’t play in the next game, at least in the next game."

The 80-year-old then moved on to the Brazilian referee, Raphael Claus, who brandished the red card.

"These were two great athletes who got tangled up. And this referee, who is a little bit suspect – if you check his past," Trump said. "I don’t want to say that because I don’t like to create controversy, but very suspect. If you'd like, I'll provide you with his past."