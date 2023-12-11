Your tip
Donal Trump

Donald Trump, 77, Blasts 'Biggest Loser' Megyn Kelly After She Questioned His Age and Cognitive Ability

donald trump megyn kelly
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Megyn Kelly the "biggest loser" of the fourth GOP presidential debate.

By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump didn't mince words when he hit back at his GOP presidential opponents after the fourth debate but unloaded on who he claimed was the "biggest loser" of the night, Megyn Kelly, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly, 53, moderated the debate alongside NewsNation star Elizabeth Vargas and Eliana Johnson of the Washington Free Beacon.

Trump was a no-show for the event, which only brought in four million viewers, making the fourth debate 47% down in viewership from the third one in Miami on November 8.

Calling last week's event "history's lowest rated 'presidential' debate," the ex-president picked off his opponents in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform over the weekend.

donald trump says a general praised him for handling the access hollywood tapes
Source: MEGA

Starting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"To begin with, I thought Ron DeSanctimonious was terrible, with his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs," Trump stated about the politician.

Chris Christie was his next victim, whom he labeled "sloppy."

Trump said Christie "was worse" than DeSantis.

"He's not fit, mentally or physically, to be President plus, he suffers from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, at levels not seen before. In other words, he is a 'sick puppy,'" the former commander-in-chief stated.

megyn kelly says gigi hadid should focus on being pretty
Source: MEGA

Kelly moderated the debate.

Trump didn't stop there. He continued bashing his opponents before declaring pharmaceutical mogul and presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy the winner for no reason other than he fancies Trump.

"On top of it all, his poll numbers are just 1%, in a class with 'Aida' Huthinson. He's dead, but so is Ron, whose weird bobbing head and fresh mouth, make his high heels look good — He's walking on eggs! Birdbrain looked different & lost, but I give her second place. Vivek WINS because he thinks I'm great," Trump wrote.

Donal Trump
Donal Trump
He ended his rant by slamming Kelly and reigniting their feud.

"The biggest loser was Megyn Kelly, what the hell happened to her? She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn't very much. Some things never change," Trump declared.

letitia james claims donald trumps expert witnesses helped her case
Source: MEGA

Kelly pointed out that Trump has made several gaffes lately.

His opinion on Kelly's moderating skills — or lack thereof — came after she critiqued his age and cognitive ability, pointing out that Trump has made several errors on facts during his second campaign.

donald trump slams nasty megyn kelly interview classified documentsjpg
Source: MEGA

Kelly also recently predicted "the country will burn" if Trump is convicted and jailed before the election.

“There’s no question that Trump has lost a step or multiple steps,” Kelly told Glenn Beck on Friday.

“He is confusing Joe Biden for [Barack] Obama. I know he’s now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips, it wasn’t intentional," she continued, pointing out he's "repeatedly” made verbal gaffes like “confusing countries, confusing cities where he is.”

