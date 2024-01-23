Donald Trump Reveals Massive Weight Loss During Interview With Brian Kilmeade Moments After Trashing Fox News
Donald Trump allowed Fox News host Brian Kilmeade to join him on his private airplane for a chat— despite the ex-president’s public attacks against the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Trump spoke to Kilmeade after he landed in New Hampshire.
The interview started with Kilmeade asking Trump about his plane. The Fox News host asked “I think it’s fantastic. Now, this is a new plane from the one you had me on when you were doing The Apprentice?”
Trump admitted he did miss Air Force One even if his plane was “nicer.”
When asked how, Trump said, "The hard way. I work. I’ve been so busy. I haven’t been able to eat very much. I’m not able to sit down and eat like a person like you — you can sit down and eat. For me, it’s a little bit tougher.”
Kilmeade added, “Because you’re always moving.”
- ‘I Don’t Know What Their Problem Is’: Donald Trump Slams 'Very Prejudiced' Fox News in Latest Rant Against Conservative Network
- Donald Trump Disses Rupert Murdoch Hours After His Fulton County Arrest, Claims He Was 'Charged' For Promoting Newsmax
- Rupert Murdoch Bans Donald Trump From ‘FOX News’ Airwaves Because Of ‘Refusal To Accept His Election Loss’
One topic Kilmeade didn’t touch on was Trump’s recent attacks on Fox News.
Around the same time as the interview, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to criticize the network he once loved deeply.
He wrote, “Hard to believe how one-sided Fox News is - What a difference from the past (Likewise The Wall Street Journal!). No wonder the Republican base no longer cares about them. It was all about Ron DeSantis, and now it’s the BIRDBRAIN SHOW, but the curtains are coming down on that one on Tuesday evening. MAGA!”
Trump and Fox News’ once friendly relationship seemed to deteriorate in the last couple of years.
In August 2023, Trump went after Rupert Murdoch on social media. He accused the billionaire of attempting to sabotage his presidential campaign.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Rupert Murdoch is a globalist,” Trump said. “You don’t know that. And I am America first, it’s very simple. I put America first. It will always be that way so get used to it.”