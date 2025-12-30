Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Reposts Creepy Parody Karoline Leavitt Account That Once Asked Followers to 'Rate' Press Secretary's Butt

Split photo of Donald Trump, Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump continues to share posts from a Karoline Leavitt parody account that once asked followers to 'rate' her bottom.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has shared another post from a parody Karoline Leavitt account that once asked followers to "rate" the White House press secretary's backside, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite the X account's creepy post history, the president has continued to amplify their messages to his millions of followers on Truth Social, leading some to question whether or not the 79-year-old even realizes the account is impersonating Leavitt, 28.

Trump Fooled by Parody Account?

Trump has shared screenshots from the parody X account on Truth Social.
Source: @WHLEAVITT/X

At a glance, one may assume the X account is being managed by Leavitt. A picture of the 28-year-old at the White House briefing room podium has been used as the profile photo, and its handle reads "@WHLeavitt."

But upon closer inspection, or simply visiting the account's page, it's clear the real press secretary is not behind the posts.

For starters, the account's display name reads "Fan Karoline Leavitt," though the word fan has been written in a somewhat difficult-to-read stylized font.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The account has multiple markers identifying the page as a parody account.

The account's bio also states that it's "a parody account reporting White House news daily" and has "No affiliation with @PressSec or @karolineleavitt."

If the display name and bio weren't enough to signal that the page is spoofing Leavitt, the social platform has stamped an official "Parody account" marker directly underneath the handle – as well as a location marker showing the person behind the screen is based in Taiwan – which can be seen clear-as-day in posts.

Moreover, the content shared on the account is not what you would expect to see posted from a government official, even among Trump's chaotic Cabinet members.

Source: @WHLEAVITT/X

The parody account asked followers to 'rate' Leavitt's bottom in March.

The fake Leavitt once asked its more than 214,000 followers to "rate" the press secretary's bottom in a post shared in March.

"What do you think of my backside? Watch the video – it's featured in the final 3 seconds. I am with President Trump and Mr. Musk," the caption read alongside a video of the soon-to-be mother of two.

The video featured Leavitt as she climbed a set of airplane stairs in leather pants with X CEO and former DOGE head Elon Musk trailing a few steps behind.

Trump's Bizarre Rant About Leavitt's Lips

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was recently called out for ranting about Leavitt's lips and 'beautiful' appearance.

While it's unclear whether or not Trump has overlooked these details, he has continued to share screenshots from the X account to his official Truth Social page.

His most recent post included a grab from the parody account, in which they asked followers whether or not they supported giving restitution to disgraced ex-NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani based on a report about Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Trump himself has raised eyebrows by making uncomfortable remarks about Leavitt's "beautiful" appearance.

As Radar reported, Trump was called out on social media after he went on a bizarre rant about Leavitt's lips during a speech meant to bolster citizens' confidence in the economy.

"We even brought our superstar today, Karoline," the president told the crowd at the December 9 rally in Pennsylvania. "Isn't she great? Is Karoline great?"

"You know, when she goes on television, Fox (News), like, I mean, they dominate, they dominate," he continued. "When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop-op-op-op, like a little machine gun."

