Trump Reposts Creepy Parody Karoline Leavitt Account That Once Asked Followers to 'Rate' Press Secretary's Butt

At a glance, one may assume the X account is being managed by Leavitt. A picture of the 28-year-old at the White House briefing room podium has been used as the profile photo, and its handle reads "@WHLeavitt."

But upon closer inspection, or simply visiting the account's page, it's clear the real press secretary is not behind the posts.

For starters, the account's display name reads "Fan Karoline Leavitt," though the word fan has been written in a somewhat difficult-to-read stylized font.