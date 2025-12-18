Your tip
Secret's Out! Trump Awkwardly Laughs After Accidentally Leaking MAGA Queen's Engagement News

Photo of Donald Trump, Laura Loomer
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump mistakenly announced Laura Loomer's engagement in an awkward moment.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump exposed some highly classified secrets during his speech at the White House Christmas party over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president took a moment to congratulate activist Laura Loomer on her recent engagement – something she had yet to announce publicly.

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The president let the secret out at the White House Christmas Party.

Trump took a moment during Sunday night's party to thank his staff and supporters. Among them was Loomer, who is a political activist and commentator and one of his most steadfast fans.

"We have a very beautiful young woman – very lowkey, not controversial at all – Laura Loomer," Trump said as he smiled at the 32-year-old, before asking, "Where’s your boyfriend?"

As he glanced around the room, the 79-year-old continued: "You're getting married. There’s another couple getting married," a reference to the big news moments earlier that his son, Don Jr., had just gotten engaged.

Trump asked: "When are you getting married?"

A shocked Loomer shouted from the crowd: "We don’t know yet, we haven't announced it! You’re the first person to announce it."

All Trump could do was grin and congratulate the couple once more.

'I'm Very Excited to Be Getting Married!'

photo of laura loomer
Source: mega

Loomer is one of Trump's biggest supporters.

The next day, Loomer shared a video of the exchange on X, finally confirming what everyone now already knew.

"It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party," she tweeted. "It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House!

"I’m very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest President ever approves of the greatest man in my life. "Thank you, President Trump!"

Engaging Opportunities

don trump, jr and Bettina Anderson
Source: mega

Recently, Donald Trump Jr. announced his engagement to Bettina Anderson.

As Radar mentioned, Loomer isn't the only high-profile Republican to say "yes." Don Jr. also announced he's engaged to girlfriend Bettina Anderson, one year after he and ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle revealed they had split.

At a White House event with his dad, Don Jr., 47, told those present that he wanted to "Thank Bettina for that one word, 'yes,'" while sharing that he wasn't sure what would happen when he got down on one knee to propose.

Don Jr. said the Palm Beach socialite, 38, accepting his marriage proposal was a "big win for the end of the year" in a video shared on X by, ironically enough, Loomer.

Don Jr.'s Big Announcement

Photo of Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

His father wished them both good luck.

Anderson, dressed in a festive strapless red sequin dress for their engagement announcement, was beaming as her husband-to-be asked her to say a few words, with his proud dad standing behind them.

"Wow, what a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President, thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our First Lady, these decorations, am I right, aren't they unbelievable?" the socialite gushed.

"This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"

The president kissed his future daughter-in-law on the cheek and told her, "Good luck."

