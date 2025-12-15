Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Begs Wife Melania for Christmas Favor After 'Fake News' Destroyed First Lady's White House Decorations and 'Hit Her Hard'

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Melania was 'hit hard' over her Christmas decoartions by the fake news.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has revealed he begged his wife, Melania, for a Christmas favor after the "fake news" destroyed her White House decorations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Sunday, Trump spoke out at the White House while the First Lady stood next to him with a blank stare.

Donald Trump's 'Favor' He Asked of Melania Revealed

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said he asked Melania to make the Christmas trees green this year.

The controversial president insisted Melania did "all of these decorations" and had "gotten great reviews."

"The first year, year one, she did the trees, they were white, and they were so beautiful. And the fake news hit her hard. The next year, they were red. Gorgeous red. They hit her hard. The next year, they were another color. They hit her,' he complained during his speech.

"I said, 'Baby, do me a favor. Do me a favor. Make the trees green. Let ‘em just be green. It’s so beautiful. Let it be great.' Anyway, she has gotten the greatest reviews I’ve ever seen, and nobody has ever gotten reviews like this for the White House."

Melania Trump Wanted Guests to 'Enjoy' the White House

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump recently invited visitors to the White house to 'take pictures' with Santa.

While she appeared to stare blankly into space as her husband talked, Melania did eventually come up to the podium and offer some remarks.

She offered her sympathies to the victims of the Brown University and Australia, and also encouraged guests to bask in the holiday decor at the White House.

"I would like that you enjoy today the White House. It's a special place, and we have a Santa visiting today. I hope you saw him, and if not, go to visit him in the Green Room, the family room, game room. He's waiting for you. You could take pictures and maybe whisper to him what you would like to have as a present for Christmas," she gushed.

Melania Trump's Rant About Christmas Decorations

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump famously said 'who gives a f--- about Christmas' in a 2018 leaked rant.

Melania has had a complicated relationship with the holiday after a 2018 rant of hers was leaked in 2020.

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough, I don't do enough where I am," she went off at the time. "Where I am – I'm working my a-- off."

She then steered the conversation toward Christmas, which she referred to as "Christmas stuff."

"Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right? Correct?" she raged.

Melania Trump Asked for a 'Break'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump asked for a 'f------ break' in her infamous Christmas rant.

Melania wasn't done ranting, as she insisted, 'I'm working on Christmas, planning for the Christmas. And they said, 'Oh, what about the children? They were separated.' Give me a f------ break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?"

"I cannot go – I was trying to get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law," she elaborated.

The "children" she was referencing were kids being separated from their families during her husband's first term due to his "zero-tolerance policy" that took place at the U.S./Mexico border.

Melania also took heat this year when she appeared for under three minutes at a White House Christmas event where this year's tree arrived.

