Trump Begs Wife Melania for Christmas Favor After 'Fake News' Destroyed First Lady's White House Decorations and 'Hit Her Hard'

On Sunday, Trump spoke out at the White House while the First Lady stood next to him with a blank stare.

Donald Trump has revealed he begged his wife, Melania , for a Christmas favor after the "fake news" destroyed her White House decorations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial president insisted Melania did "all of these decorations" and had "gotten great reviews."

"The first year, year one, she did the trees, they were white, and they were so beautiful. And the fake news hit her hard. The next year, they were red. Gorgeous red. They hit her hard. The next year, they were another color. They hit her,' he complained during his speech.

"I said, 'Baby, do me a favor. Do me a favor. Make the trees green. Let ‘em just be green. It’s so beautiful. Let it be great.' Anyway, she has gotten the greatest reviews I’ve ever seen, and nobody has ever gotten reviews like this for the White House."