Trump Begs Wife Melania for Christmas Favor After 'Fake News' Destroyed First Lady's White House Decorations and 'Hit Her Hard'
Dec. 15 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has revealed he begged his wife, Melania, for a Christmas favor after the "fake news" destroyed her White House decorations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Sunday, Trump spoke out at the White House while the First Lady stood next to him with a blank stare.
Donald Trump's 'Favor' He Asked of Melania Revealed
The controversial president insisted Melania did "all of these decorations" and had "gotten great reviews."
"The first year, year one, she did the trees, they were white, and they were so beautiful. And the fake news hit her hard. The next year, they were red. Gorgeous red. They hit her hard. The next year, they were another color. They hit her,' he complained during his speech.
"I said, 'Baby, do me a favor. Do me a favor. Make the trees green. Let ‘em just be green. It’s so beautiful. Let it be great.' Anyway, she has gotten the greatest reviews I’ve ever seen, and nobody has ever gotten reviews like this for the White House."
Melania Trump Wanted Guests to 'Enjoy' the White House
While she appeared to stare blankly into space as her husband talked, Melania did eventually come up to the podium and offer some remarks.
She offered her sympathies to the victims of the Brown University and Australia, and also encouraged guests to bask in the holiday decor at the White House.
"I would like that you enjoy today the White House. It's a special place, and we have a Santa visiting today. I hope you saw him, and if not, go to visit him in the Green Room, the family room, game room. He's waiting for you. You could take pictures and maybe whisper to him what you would like to have as a present for Christmas," she gushed.
Melania Trump's Rant About Christmas Decorations
Melania has had a complicated relationship with the holiday after a 2018 rant of hers was leaked in 2020.
"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough, I don't do enough where I am," she went off at the time. "Where I am – I'm working my a-- off."
She then steered the conversation toward Christmas, which she referred to as "Christmas stuff."
"Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decoration, but I need to do it, right? Correct?" she raged.
Trump Pleads With Woman to 'Turn Around for the Camera' and Claims She Looks Just Like Daughter Ivanka in Awkward Moment — 'It's a Compliment!'
Melania Trump Asked for a 'Break'
Melania wasn't done ranting, as she insisted, 'I'm working on Christmas, planning for the Christmas. And they said, 'Oh, what about the children? They were separated.' Give me a f------ break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?"
"I cannot go – I was trying to get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law," she elaborated.
The "children" she was referencing were kids being separated from their families during her husband's first term due to his "zero-tolerance policy" that took place at the U.S./Mexico border.
Melania also took heat this year when she appeared for under three minutes at a White House Christmas event where this year's tree arrived.