'I Helped Cover-Up Donald Trump's Sexcapades': Remorseful Lawyer Who Silenced Women With Non-Disclosure Agreements Admits He Lost Chance to Expose Trump

The following year, former Playboy model Karen McDougal came forward to the tabloid with a story about an alleged affair with Trump. Stracher said Pecker authorized a $150,000 payment to McDougal for the rights to her story, which also was not published.

"I wrote both of those contracts," Stracher said, adding that he has since "agonized over the role I played".

"… [W]hat would have happened if The National Enquirer had let Mr. Sajudin and Ms. McDougal take their stories to other news outlets? What would have happened if I had refused to write the contracts?

"… At the time I believed I had a higher duty to represent my client zealously and to protect the tabloid's First Amendment rights — which included the right not to publish a story. Now I wonder whether I was kidding myself."

Had he refused to draft the agreements, Stracher believes he could have at least slowed the effort to bury the allegations, and he speculated that he might have "thrown a wrench in the gears of The National Enquirer's pro-Trump propaganda machine."