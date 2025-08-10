'Project Runway' Star Makes Wild Claim Bravo Host Andy Cohen Was More of a 'Predator' On Set Than Harvey Weinstein

In her post, Collins said: "Do you guys really think Harvey Weinstein was the worst one on set? Andy Cohen was," Collins alleged in her posts.

The Weinstein Company produced early seasons of Project Runway during its Bravo run. Cohen, who Collins claims was a "predator" on set, served as an executive producer from 2004 to 2008.

"Andy Cohen was disgusting, horrible, worst, predator with the gays, hopping around the set like, 'Hey T*****!'" Collins said. She also accused the longtime Bravo host of "propositioning designers to have a threesome".

She added: "We called you 'The Gay Weinstein', acting like a f****** clown on set."