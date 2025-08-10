'Project Runway' Star Makes Wild Claim Bravo Host Andy Cohen Was More of a 'Predator' On Set Than Harvey Weinstein
Project Runway is back on Bravo, but the return has prompted one former contestant to publicly accuse the show and its former executive producer, Andy Cohen, of misconduct.
Season 5 alum Kenley Collins took to Instagram with a series of videos criticizing the reality TV competition and comparing Cohen to convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, RadarOnline.com can report.
In her post, Collins said: "Do you guys really think Harvey Weinstein was the worst one on set? Andy Cohen was," Collins alleged in her posts.
The Weinstein Company produced early seasons of Project Runway during its Bravo run. Cohen, who Collins claims was a "predator" on set, served as an executive producer from 2004 to 2008.
"Andy Cohen was disgusting, horrible, worst, predator with the gays, hopping around the set like, 'Hey T*****!'" Collins said. She also accused the longtime Bravo host of "propositioning designers to have a threesome".
She added: "We called you 'The Gay Weinstein', acting like a f****** clown on set."
The 37-year-old designer referenced allegations made by Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes and ongoing legal cases involving Cohen, accusing him of fostering a hostile work environment.
Collins told Cohen: "NBC can pay all the money in the world to cover your a** after Nene spoke the truth about you. You're a racist predator. You're finished."
Leakes had filed a lawsuit in 2022 against Cohen, Bravo, and NBC Universal, alleging violations of federal employment and anti-discrimination laws by tolerating racially insensitive behavior. Although she later dropped the lawsuit, she maintained her accusations.
Collins also cited another ongoing case from former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney.
McSweeney is suing Cohen, Bravo Media, NBC Universal Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, production company Shed Media US, and two producers, alleging they exploited her struggles with addiction during her time on the show.
In March, a judge dismissed most of McSweeney’s claims, leaving three disability-related allegations in place. An outside investigation into claims from McSweeney and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville determined the accusations against Cohen were “found to be unsubstantiated.”
In a follow-up Instagram post, Collins thanked her supporters and suggested more revelations could come. “It’s been a scary yet freeing past few days. I’m not stopping. There is more to come,” she wrote. “Thank you guys for the love and support. I did not expect that. I’m very touched. Stay tuned.”
Cohen has not publicly responded to Collins’ accusations.