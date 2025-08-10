Prince Andrew Linked to Fourth Man Accused of Sex With Teenage Girls Who Also Died by 'Suicide'

Epstein's butler said Andrew also socialised with British photographer David Hamilton, who was accused of raping teenage girls.

Valdson Vieira Cotrin, who served Epstein for 18 years in Paris, told how Andrew enjoyed afternoon tea in Saint-Tropez in the early 2000s with his employer and Hamilton, who was known for nude images of young girls.

Hamilton, 82, took his own life in Paris in 2016, weeks after French TV presenter Flavie Flament alleged he raped her when she was 13. Three other women also accused him of rape while they were in their early teens, allegations he denied.

A victim of Epstein said: "Andrew's repeated associations with men accused of exploiting minors raise serious questions about his judgment and the company he keeps."