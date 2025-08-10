Prince Andrew Linked to Fourth Man Accused of Sex With Teenage Girls Who Also Died by 'Suicide'
Prince Andrew has been linked to a fourth man accused of having sex with underage girls, according to new claims from Jeffrey Epstein's long-time butler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of York's connections to convicted pedophile Epstein, suspected sex trafficker Jean-Luc Brunel, and disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard — jailed for sexually assaulting four women, including a 16-year-old girl — have been widely reported.
Epstein's butler said Andrew also socialised with British photographer David Hamilton, who was accused of raping teenage girls.
Valdson Vieira Cotrin, who served Epstein for 18 years in Paris, told how Andrew enjoyed afternoon tea in Saint-Tropez in the early 2000s with his employer and Hamilton, who was known for nude images of young girls.
Hamilton, 82, took his own life in Paris in 2016, weeks after French TV presenter Flavie Flament alleged he raped her when she was 13. Three other women also accused him of rape while they were in their early teens, allegations he denied.
A victim of Epstein said: "Andrew's repeated associations with men accused of exploiting minors raise serious questions about his judgment and the company he keeps."
Hamilton became the third man, either convicted or suspected of child sexual abuse, linked to Prince Andrew to die by suicide.
Epstein, who was found guilty of child sex charges, killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial for underage sex trafficking.
Brunel, a close associate of Epstein's accused of raping minors and trafficking girls for sexual exploitation, was found hanged in his Paris cell in 2022.
Cotrin claimed Brunel spent time on Epstein's private island with Andrew. The prince was also reported to have visited Nygard in 2000 with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at his Bahamas estate, which featured a helipad and casino. Nygard was sentenced last year to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting four women, including a 16-year-old, luring victims with false modelling promises.
The butler said he met Andrew several times at his boss's properties in Paris and New York, and that the prince and Epstein dined together "five or six" times in Paris, always accompanied by taxpayer-funded bodyguards.
Currently, there is no evidence Prince Andrew knew of any illegal activity by these men. However, the allegations add to the scrutiny surrounding his ties to individuals later convicted or credibly accused of serious sexual offences.
Epstein's victim said: "The pattern of powerful men surrounding themselves with accused abusers and then distancing themselves while victims suffer is all too familiar.
"Prince Andrew's ties to these men should not be ignored, and victims deserve answers and justice."