Donald Trump 'Just Not That Bright': Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Mocks NY AG Letitia James Over $250M Fraud Lawsuit — 'She Needs to Educate Herself' Source: MEGA Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, mocked New York Attorney General Letitia James. By: Connor Surmonte Nov. 7 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, mocked New York Attorney General Letitia James amid the $250 million fraud trial against the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned. Habba’s surprising comments about James came shortly after the former president testified in the ongoing fraud trial against him on Monday inside a Manhattan courthouse.

Source: MEGA Habba’s comments came after Trump testified in the ongoing $250 million fraud trial against him on Monday.

Trump’s lawyer said that James is “just not that bright” and that the attorney general and her team “don’t know what they’re talking about.” “She’s just not that bright. I’m sorry, I have to say it,” Trump’s lawyer told Newsmax host Greg Kelly on Monday night. “I’ve seen their case, I’ve seen their lawyers. They don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Habba also questioned the attorney general’s intellect and knowledge about New York real estate, banks, and loans. “Just because a bank who’s giving you a loan says it’s worth what the loan amount is, which is what happens when anybody takes a loan out, they’re never going to say the real value,” she told Kelly. “They’re going to say what they want to say and not a penny more, or what the loan amount is and not a penny more.”

Source: MEGA "What I want to say I can’t say on TV, but it’s crazy," Trump's lawyer said.

Habba also suggested that James “educate herself” about the matter at hand. “It is not worth it for them to do that. It’s not what they do!” Habba continued. “She needs to educate herself, maybe go to some— I don’t even know how to express how ridiculous this is.”

“They’re using tax-assessed values and saying that they’re fair market values, the judge is agreeing with them,” Trump’s lawyer raved. “It’s like being in a circus with a bunch of— I mean, what I want to say I can’t say on TV, but it’s crazy.” “You know, it’s just ridiculous. Anybody with a brain understands that this is just completely insane.”

Source: MEGA James filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump in New York last year.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump testified in court on Monday in the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed by James last year. James accused Trump of inflating the value of his real estate property, and on Monday she specifically singled out the former president’s valuation of his 40 Wall Street skyscraper property. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

“They received a series of bank-ordered appraisals for the commercial property at 40 Wall Street in New York City that calculated the value of the property at $200 million as of August 2010 and $220 million as of November 2012,” James explained. “Yet, in his 2011 statement, Mr. Trump listed 40 Wall Street with a value of $524 million,” she continued, “which increased to $530 million over the next two years.”

Source: MEGA Habba also attacked Judge Arthur Engoron amid the ongoing fraud trial.

Meanwhile, Habba’s remarks about James on Monday night came shortly after she also attacked Judge Arthur Engoron outside the courthouse. She called the judge “unhinged” and claimed he was trying to “silence” ex-President Trump. "I was told to sit down today," Habba complained. "I was yelled at and I've had a judge who is unhinged slamming a table."

