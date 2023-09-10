Donald Trump Jr. Mistress Aubrey O’Day Reveals Plans to Get Breast Reduction
Reality TV star and Donald Trump Jr.'s former mistress Aubrey O'Day opened up about her plans to get a body makeover, including a breast reduction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interview with The Sun, the 39-year-old singer attempted to debunk rumors about her getting a boob job and a Brazilian butt lift.
Aubrey clarified that she has only received a body contouring treatment and gets her lips done and Botox on her forehead. She also revealed that she hasn't undergone any of these treatments since last year when she was in Bali.
In 2019, the model had a $5,000 body contouring AirSculpt treatment on her chin and abdomen before appearing on MTV's Ex on the Beach.
Despite these procedures, Aubrey expressed her happiness over the fact that her lips are getting smaller and admitted that she almost doesn't recognize them anymore.
"Hopefully, they'll go completely away... If it's stuck, I can get it dissolved," Aubrey said.
One of Aubrey's upcoming goals is to get a breast reduction. She explained that her natural boobs are big and heavy, and she wants to achieve a similar look to when she was 21 years old.
"My boobs are real and they're big, and they're heavy. I just want it to be flat-chested, really. I just want my boobs smaller," Aubrey confessed.
When asked if she would consider getting another body contouring treatment or trying the weight-loss drug Ozempic, popular among Hollywood stars, Aubrey stated that she prefers sticking to her healthy habits.
Aubrey revealed that her health journey started after her trip to Bali in August of last year.
"I went from being vegan to just eating raw, learning how to cook," she told the outlet.
"[Now] I go back and forth from being all raw and vegan. It just depends on my time and how much I'm working," she explained. "Cooking raw meals every day takes a lot of time."
She noted that she hasn't felt like herself since she was 17, emphasizing that people's perception of her based on what they've seen in the media isn't who she truly is.
Despite facing personal challenges, including a miscarriage earlier this year, Aubrey remains determined and focused on her career.
In the interview, she revealed that she is currently working on several projects, including a documentary about the world of alternative healing and psychedelics.
