Donald Trump Jr. Compares Hilary Clinton to a 'Reptile' Following Her Comments About 'Deprogramming' Trump Supporters
Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, criticized 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and issued a warning to voters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He claimed that voting for President Joe Biden in 2024 would be a vote to send their friends and family to "reeducation camps."
In a recent interview with Newsmax's Eric Bolling, Trump Jr. responded to Clinton's call for a "formal deprogramming" of Trump supporters, whom she described as "cult members."
"She just can't help herself. But what should be really scary, I think to everyone, Eric, is that she's saying the parts that the Democrats want to keep under wraps out loud," Trump Jr. told the host. "They want to send you for deprogramming, you know?"
He drew comparisons to historical totalitarian regimes like Mao's in China and Pol Pot's in Cambodia, where similar tactics were used to control and manipulate the population.
"Sounds a little bit like reeducation. I don't know in history where that's worked out well, you know, whether it was Mao, whether it was Pol Pot," he continued. "I mean, these are dictatorial concepts. These come from totalitarian type governments that have killed millions and millions of people the world over."
According to Trump Jr., the language Clinton used has become commonplace within the Democratic party.
He urged individuals to be cautious and not blindly follow every radical idea put forward by the party, as dissent could eventually lead to being sent for reeducation.
When asked about the motivation behind Clinton's remark, Trump Jr. did not hold back in his criticism. He claimed that Clinton had the worst personality in the history of politics and lacked understanding and empathy towards people. The former First Son even went so far as to compare her to a "reptile."
This isn't the first time Don Jr. stirred the pot defending his father.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, the 45-year-old recently claimed that the newest criminal indictment against his father is meant to interfere with the former president's chances of winning next year's presidential election, comparing the country's legal system to a "banana republic."
"They're doing this to interfere in the election," he said at the time. "The nonsense that came out of [Jack Smith's] mouth in that press conference is the same stuff we've been hearing. He's like Adam Schiff with a beard."