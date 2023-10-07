Donald Trump Jr. Compares Hilary Clinton to a 'Reptile' Following Her Comments About 'Deprogramming' Trump Supporters

In a recent interview with Newsmax's Eric Bolling, Trump Jr. responded to Clinton's call for a "formal deprogramming" of Trump supporters, whom she described as "cult members."

"She just can't help herself. But what should be really scary, I think to everyone, Eric, is that she's saying the parts that the Democrats want to keep under wraps out loud," Trump Jr. told the host. "They want to send you for deprogramming, you know?"

He drew comparisons to historical totalitarian regimes like Mao's in China and Pol Pot's in Cambodia, where similar tactics were used to control and manipulate the population.