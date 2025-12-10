Trump's Baffling Birthday Plans: Joe Rogan Stunned by The Don's 'Insane' Idea to Have UFC Fighters Duke It Out on The White House Lawn Next Summer

As they discussed logistics for the event, Rogan noted the level of security required to pull it off steps away from the West Wing would be "insane," while Allen revealed it was a big reason he did not want to participate in the matches.

"Are you trying to get on this?" Rogan asked Allen, who replied, "I mean, not really."

"I can't imagine like you said the security, the behind the scenes, how much stuff's really going to happen. I'm just like, uh..." Allen explained.

Rogan added a fight at that level would seemingly come with "a lot of weird pressure" because of "all the security and the protocols, all that extra s--- in your mind before you have to go out there and fight."

"Yeah, it just seems like a lot more (pressure) than what it needs to be," the MMA fighter agreed.