Donald Trump

Trump's Baffling Birthday Plans: Joe Rogan Stunned by The Don's 'Insane' Idea to Have UFC Fighters Duke It Out on The White House Lawn Next Summer

Split photo of Joe Rogan, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan was stunned to learn of Donald Trump's plans to host multiple UFC matches at the White House next June.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Joe Rogan was stunned to hear about Donald Trump's plans to host multiple UFC matches on the White House lawn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The podcaster and UFC commentator appeared to be taken aback by the president's plans to host the fights in Washington, D.C. to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary next June, which also happens to be Trump's birthday month.

Rogan Perplexed by Trump's UFC White House Event Plans

Source: @POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

At the Kennedy Center Honors on December 6, Trump, 79, told reporters the White House will be the site of not one, not two, but eight to nine UFC matches next summer.

"The biggest fights they’ve ever had," the president boasted. "Every one is a championship fight. And every one’s a legendary type of fight."

In order to carry out the grand plans, Trump said a temporary, outdoor venue able to hold between 5,000 to 6,000 people would be built.

But even a UFC enthusiast like Rogan, 58, who has been commentating UFC events since 1997, appeared confused by the president's grand plans.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump announced eight to nine UFC matches would be held at the White House next June.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster and mixed martial artist fighter Brendan Allen discussed the plans.

After introducing his guest, Rogan asked his producer to repeat what he was saying off camera: "What were you just saying? I stopped you because it sounds so crazy."

The producer went on to explain Trump's plans, which were met with skepticism from Rogan, who immediately asked: "First of all, there's only eight weight classes so how's there gonna be nine title fights?"

Rogan Calls Out Plan's 'Insane' Logistics

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: @POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Rogan noted the level of security needed for a UFC event at the White House would be 'insane.'

As they discussed logistics for the event, Rogan noted the level of security required to pull it off steps away from the West Wing would be "insane," while Allen revealed it was a big reason he did not want to participate in the matches.

"Are you trying to get on this?" Rogan asked Allen, who replied, "I mean, not really."

"I can't imagine like you said the security, the behind the scenes, how much stuff's really going to happen. I'm just like, uh..." Allen explained.

Rogan added a fight at that level would seemingly come with "a lot of weird pressure" because of "all the security and the protocols, all that extra s--- in your mind before you have to go out there and fight."

"Yeah, it just seems like a lot more (pressure) than what it needs to be," the MMA fighter agreed.

Photo of Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Rogan has been a UFC commentator since 1997.

Rogan and his guest also seemed perplexed by the event being held outside as they noted the chances of rain and it being "hot and muggy."

The podcaster gave his own experience at an outdoor fight in Abu Dhabi which "wasn't good."

"In Abu Dhabi, they had these bugs that were flying around the size of small birds. It was crazy," Rogan said. "I was like, 'This is cause you know, you're in the desert. It's very weird.' Very weird having an outdoor fight in the desert."

