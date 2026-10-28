EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's 'Sexual Assault Pattern' Claim Made by Famed Miami Investigator

Writing in her Substack, The Epstein Files, Brown examined allegations involving Trump, 80, and Epstein, who died aged 66 in 2019.

Her commentary followed a 53-page report by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee calling for a special prosecutor to investigate Trump's connections to the disgraced financier.

Brown wrote: "The details of her story mirror those of other women who have accused Trump of sexual abuse and even r---."

The journalist was referring to Beatrice Keul, a former Miss Switzerland contestant who is alleging Trump r---d her during his American Dream Pageant in 1993.

Keul, who was 24 at the time, previously alleged Trump attempted to assault her inside a hotel room.

She has since described a more violent encounter to congressional Democrats, alleging she was r---d.

Keul also recalled meeting Epstein at the event, claiming he invited her to parties he said he organized for Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

According to reports, Epstein introduced himself by saying: "I'm Jeffrey, Don's best friend."

Brown wrote: "The details of (Keul's) story mirror those of other women who have accused Trump of sexual abuse and even r--e. But what's also noteworthy about this story is the gawking and grinning Trump and Epstein did at these model gatherings. They hardly seemed interested in the business of modeling; if true, it was as if they were engaged in an intrasexual competition."