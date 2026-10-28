EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's 'Sexual Assault Pattern' Claim Made by Famed Miami Investigator
Oct. 28 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein allegedly displayed a disturbing pattern of behavior toward young women, according to a prominent Miami investigative journalist who probed Epstein's shady activities for years.
The claims have been shared by Julie K. Brown, 64, the Miami Herald journalist whose investigations helped expose Epstein's abuse network.
'I'm Jeffrey, Don's Best Friend'
Writing in her Substack, The Epstein Files, Brown examined allegations involving Trump, 80, and Epstein, who died aged 66 in 2019.
Her commentary followed a 53-page report by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee calling for a special prosecutor to investigate Trump's connections to the disgraced financier.
Brown wrote: "The details of her story mirror those of other women who have accused Trump of sexual abuse and even r---."
The journalist was referring to Beatrice Keul, a former Miss Switzerland contestant who is alleging Trump r---d her during his American Dream Pageant in 1993.
Keul, who was 24 at the time, previously alleged Trump attempted to assault her inside a hotel room.
She has since described a more violent encounter to congressional Democrats, alleging she was r---d.
Keul also recalled meeting Epstein at the event, claiming he invited her to parties he said he organized for Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
According to reports, Epstein introduced himself by saying: "I'm Jeffrey, Don's best friend."
Brown wrote: "The details of (Keul's) story mirror those of other women who have accused Trump of sexual abuse and even r--e. But what's also noteworthy about this story is the gawking and grinning Trump and Epstein did at these model gatherings. They hardly seemed interested in the business of modeling; if true, it was as if they were engaged in an intrasexual competition."
Congressional Report And Julie Brown Investigative History
The congressional Democrats' report alleges a broader pattern of abuse involving women who made accusations against Trump, some dating back decades.
Brown's reporting carries particular weight because of her investigation into Epstein's treatment by federal prosecutors, which helped reignite scrutiny of his crimes.
Her 2018 Miami Herald series, Perversion of Justice, traced more than 60 potential victims and exposed a secret non-prosecution agreement that allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges.
The investigation helped prompt renewed scrutiny, preceding Epstein's 2019 arrest on federal s---trafficking charges and the resignation of former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.
A federal judge subsequently found prosecutors had violated victims' rights by concealing the agreement.
Brown now argues similarities between allegations against Trump deserve closer examination, particularly where women independently described encounters involving powerful men and modeling events.
The Democrats' report discusses 11 women whose experiences lawmakers consider relevant to Trump's relationship with Epstein, although their allegations differ substantially and do not constitute proven evidence of coordinated abuse.
Previous Accusations And White House Denials
Among the previously reported cases is that of E. Jean Carroll, 82, who accused Trump of attacking her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s.
A federal civil jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll.
The jury did not find him liable for r--- under the specific definition used in its verdict.
Trump has repeatedly denied sexually assaulting women.
The White House also rejected the latest congressional allegations as politically motivated, and Trump has not been charged over Keul's claims.
The report additionally revisits allegations involving two teenagers identified as Katie Johnson and Jane Doe, while calling for further scrutiny of the handling of complaints involving Epstein and his associates.
Special Counsel Demands And Epstein Files Release
Brown added in her new Substack: "What's different now is that there seem to be patterns and similarities in their stories even though many of the women didn't know each other. The Committee's Democrats say 11 of them were young women who were r---d and assaulted by Trump 'alongside, and in coordination with, with' Epstein; two of them were teenagers – Katie Johnson and Jane Doe, whose horrific allegations were dismissed by the FBI."
Democratic lawmakers are calling for the appointment of a special counsel to probe Trump's ties to convicted s-- offender Epstein.
Trump fought for months to prevent the Department of Justice from releasing the so-called "Epstein Files" but signed a law requiring their publication.
His name appears repeatedly in the documents, but he denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any criminal offenses connected to them.