'Can't Do That Joe': Donald Trump Accuses House Democrats of Using 'Artificial Intelligence' to Create Embarrassing Montage of His Many Gaffes
Donald Trump baselessly accused House Democrats of using “artificial intelligence” to create a montage of his many gaffes and blunders this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump’s baseless AI claim came on Tuesday shortly after Democrat House Rep. Jerry Nadler played a montage of the ex-president’s many gaffes during a congressional hearing about Special Counsel Robert Hur’s classified documents investigation into President Joe Biden.
Nadler, as the committee's ranking member, aimed to highlight Trump's own mental deficiencies in the montage.
The former president and 2024 GOP presidential candidate rushed to Truth Social shortly after, and Trump proceeded to accuse the House Democrats of using “artificial intelligence” to create the embarrassing clip show of his many recent blunders.
“The Hur Report was revealed today!” Trump wrote just after 10 PM on Tuesday. “A disaster for Biden, a two tiered standard of justice.”
“Artificial Intelligence was used by them against me in their videos of me,” his late-night Truth Social post continued. “Can’t do that Joe!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump has suffered a series of concerning gaffes on the 2024 campaign trail in recent weeks – many of which were emphasized by House Rep. Nadler on Tuesday.
“President Biden probably committed a verbal slip or two during the interview, and I’m not sure any of that matters, because when the interview was over, Mr. Hur completely exonerated President Biden,” Nadler said during the congressional hearing.
“And then there is Donald Trump,” Nadler continued. “What kind of man bungles not one, but dozens of opportunities to avoid criminal liability? What does that say about his mental state?”
“Here, too, the record speaks for itself,” the Democrat congressman added before playing the montage.
- Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden 'Doesn't Know He's Alive' in Latest Attack Against 81-year-old President's Cognitive Abilities
- Donald Trump Claims Barack Obama Secretly Runs the Country Instead of Joe Biden at South Carolina Rally
- Double Standard? GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan Lashes Out When Pressed About Donald Trump's 'Memory Lapses' — ‘You Gotta Be Kidding Me!’
Several of the clips played during the hearing on Tuesday included instances where Trump called world leaders – such as Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Turkey’s President Recep Erdoğan – the wrong names.
“Viktor Orban. Did anyone ever hear of him?” Trump said in one clip. “He’s the leader of Turkey.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Nadler also included the infamous clip in which Trump confused his then-GOP primary challenger Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“By the way, they never report the crowd on January 6,” Trump said during a rally earlier this year. “You know Nikki Haley. Nikki Haley is in charge of security.”
The 2024 GOP presidential candidate also appeared to forget what year he and his second wife, Marla Maples, wed.
“Your next wife was a woman by the name of Marla Maples,” Trump was asked in yet another clip played on Tuesday. “Do you recall what year you were married to Ms. Maples?”
Trump could not answer the question.
House Rep. Nadler concluded the montage on Tuesday by arguing that ex-President Trump was “unfit for office” and “incapable of avoiding criminal liability.” Nadler also warned Trump to “think twice” before accusing President Biden of “cognitive decline.”
“That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability,” Nadler charged. “A man who is wholly unfit for office.”
“And a man who, at the very least, ought to think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline.”