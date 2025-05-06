Revealed: Donald Trump Announced His Hair-Brained Idea to Reopen Alcatraz Just Hours After Clint Eastwood's 'Escape From Alcatraz' Aired on a South Florida PBS Station

According to local television listings, WLRN 26 – Miami’s local PBS affiliate – broadcasted Escape from Alcatraz on Saturday at 9pm. ET. The movie was re-aired the following morning at 11am.

Trump revealed his bold plan to reopen one of the most notorious prisons in American history during a social media splurge on Sunday night.

Writing on Truth Social, he blasted: "REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!

"For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering.