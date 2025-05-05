Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's Pricey Plan for Alcatraz: How America's Most Notorious Prison Will Cost '$75Million' to Keep Open — Decades After Isolated Penitentiary Which Held Al Capone Shut Down

split photo of Donald Trump, Alcatraz
Source: MEGA

President Trump's plan to reopen Alcatraz could prove costly.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 5 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's plan to reopen the Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary won't be easy – or cheap.

Opening the famed island prison is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars not to mention the cost to keep it up and running, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump alcatraz
Source: Mega

The famed prison was shut down in 1963 and turned into a tourist attraction.

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, the president announced his plan to reopen the notorious facility on a hard-to-reach California island off San Francisco. The shuttered site is now one of the most popular tourist attractions in Northern California.

However, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump announced: "For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering.

"When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm."

He continued: "No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: x.com/realDonaldTrump
Article continues below advertisement

The announcement was met with one universal reaction: "How?"

The prison, which one housed high-profile criminals like Al Capone and the O.G. "Machine Gun" Kelly, was closed in 1963 due to crumbling infrastructure.

And because everything from fuel to food had to be brought by boat, the Bureau of Prisons concluded it was three times more expensive to operate than other federal facilities.

Bringing the frozen-in-time facility up to modern-day standards would require a huge investment at a time when similar prisons have been shuttered for the same types of infrastructure issues.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump alcatraz bathroom
Source: Mega

Bringing the facility up to modern standards would cost millions of dollars.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begs for Bathroom Break and Claims He's 'Nervous' During Sex Trafficking Trial — As Disgraced Rapper Faces Decades in Prison for Alleged Sick Crimes

Photo of Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s Fan Demands $700 Refund After Massive 'Cowboy Carter Tour' Disaster — 'Worst Concert Experience of My Life'

Article continues below advertisement

One Democratic policy analyst estimated that rebuilding and reopening Alcatraz could cost between $235million and $370million upfront. That would include at least $175million just to shore up crumbling concrete, retrofit it for earthquakes, and install 21st-century security tech.

Another economics expert said it would then cost $70 million – $75 million a year just to keep it up.

There is also the question of how reopening the storied facility will impact San Francisco's own economy.

Alcatraz Island is now a designated National Historic Landmark. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose district includes the island, said the president's plan would never happen.

"(Alcatraz) is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction," she tweeted. "The President’s proposal is not a serious one."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Still, the plan does have its proponents, one of which posted on X: "Trump rebuilding Alcatraz is not about operating a cost-efficient supermax prison. It's about creating an iconic deterrent to make criminals know that law and order is back."

While a final decision and plan is yet to be submitted, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told the Associated Press in a statement that the agency "will comply with all Presidential Orders."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.