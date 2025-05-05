Trump's Pricey Plan for Alcatraz: How America's Most Notorious Prison Will Cost '$75Million' to Keep Open — Decades After Isolated Penitentiary Which Held Al Capone Shut Down

On Sunday, the president announced his plan to reopen the notorious facility on a hard-to-reach California island off San Francisco. The shuttered site is now one of the most popular tourist attractions in Northern California.

However, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump announced: "For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering.

"When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm."

He continued: "No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."