'Hysterical': Donald Trump's Ex-Aide Chuckles About Nancy Pelosi's Lectern Being Stolen on Jan. 6

A former Trump aide testified about images of Nancy Pelosi's lectern being stolen during the Jan. 6 riot.

Nov. 3 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

In a court hearing in Colorado on Wednesday, November 1, ex-Trump aide Katrina Pierson testified about the January 6 Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump's eligibility for re-election.

Pierson, who served as the national spokeswoman for Trump’s campaign in 2016 and as a senior advisor on his re-election campaign, revealed intriguing details about Trump's involvement in the events leading up to the riot and her initial reaction to the images that came from the Capitol raid, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pierson also served as a "liaison" between the white house and those who had planned the rally.

At the hearing, Denver District Judge Sarah Wallace examined multiple challenges to Trump’s eligibility for another term in the White House.

Pierson, called as a witness, shed light on Trump’s actions and statements surrounding the storming of the Capitol Building. She spoke at the rally held just before the riot, where she declared that “Americans will stand up for themselves and protect their rights, and they will demand that the politicians that we elect will uphold those rights, or we will go after them.”

According to the New York Times, Pierson also served as a "liaison" between the White House and those who had planned the rally to begin with.

Trump may not be eligible to run due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

In her testimony, she further recounted that Trump expressed his desire for 10,000 members of the National Guard to be present in Washington, D.C., on January 6 to avoid any potential "problems."

Trump has frequently touted and falsely claimed that Nancy Pelosi rejected his request to deploy 10,000 troops in D.C. on January 6.

According to Mediaite, there is no evidence to suggest that Trump ever formally made such a request or that Pelosi rejected it.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
The QAnon Shaman said he does not blame Trump for Jan 6.

Pierson was questioned during the court hearing over a text she sent on January 7, in which she sent a photograph of a rioter running away with the lectern to Trump aide Max Miller, telling him, “You have to admit that seeing Nancy Pelosi’s lectern being carried away by Trump supporter is pretty damn funny.”

She stood by that evaluation, affirming that “Yes, it was hysterical.”

The case against Trump revolves around his eligibility to run for president, with the prosecution citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that no one can hold federal office if they, after “having previously taken an oath” to the Constitution, “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” it.

The New York businessman turned GOP leader has gone on to deny any wrongdoing and has attempted to distance himself from the actions of those who stormed the capitol on January 6.

The Colorado case against Trump isn't the only legal issue he's currently facing.

The ex-prez currently has 91 criminal charges levied against him in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These charges include falsifying business records, forgery, racketeering, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, obstruction, willful retention of national defense information and false statements.

Trump also has multiple gag orders issued against him to limit how much he can target those involved in the multiple trials he's currently dealing with.

