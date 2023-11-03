'Hysterical': Donald Trump's Ex-Aide Chuckles About Nancy Pelosi's Lectern Being Stolen on Jan. 6

At the hearing, Denver District Judge Sarah Wallace examined multiple challenges to Trump’s eligibility for another term in the White House.

Pierson, called as a witness, shed light on Trump’s actions and statements surrounding the storming of the Capitol Building. She spoke at the rally held just before the riot, where she declared that “Americans will stand up for themselves and protect their rights, and they will demand that the politicians that we elect will uphold those rights, or we will go after them.”

According to the New York Times, Pierson also served as a "liaison" between the White House and those who had planned the rally to begin with.