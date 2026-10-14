Donald Trump Accused of Forgetting Candidate's Name and Making Up Words as Prez's Health Fears Rocket After Latest Speech

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, was also accused of making up words as he addressed crowds in Alaska during Tuesday night’s rally.

Donald Trump has sparked fresh concern of his alleged cognitive decline after appearing to forget the name of a Republican candidate in his latest speech.

He was attempting to drum up support for Republican Senate candidate Dan J. Sullivan, but failed to mention the name of fellow Republican and aspiring Governor Bernadette Wilson, instead referring to her as a "very nice female governor."

He said: "You can defeat the Democrat communists and vote for more money in your pockets, bigger paychecks for your families, much lower taxes, less crime, booming Alaska energy, and no amnesty for illegal aliens.

"So, to do that, all you have to do is vote Republican, vote for the real Dan (Sullivan), vote for Nick (Begich), vote for a very nice female governor.”