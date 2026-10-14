Donald Trump Accused of Forgetting Candidate's Name and Making Up Words as Prez's Health Fears Rocket After Latest Speech
Oct. 14 2026, Published 8:47 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has sparked fresh concern of his alleged cognitive decline after appearing to forget the name of a Republican candidate in his latest speech.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, was also accused of making up words as he addressed crowds in Alaska during Tuesday night’s rally.
'A Very Nice Female Governor'
He was attempting to drum up support for Republican Senate candidate Dan J. Sullivan, but failed to mention the name of fellow Republican and aspiring Governor Bernadette Wilson, instead referring to her as a "very nice female governor."
He said: "You can defeat the Democrat communists and vote for more money in your pockets, bigger paychecks for your families, much lower taxes, less crime, booming Alaska energy, and no amnesty for illegal aliens.
"So, to do that, all you have to do is vote Republican, vote for the real Dan (Sullivan), vote for Nick (Begich), vote for a very nice female governor.”
'Not Much Left Upstairs Anymore'
Journalist Aaron Rupar immediately called out the president on X, writing: "Trump can't remember Bernadette Wilson's name: 'Vote for a very nice female governor."
Responding in the comments, fellow users questioned whether the president may be suffering from a neurological condition.
"How long until the dementia/Alzheimer's completely damages his brain beyond repair?" replied one user. "Not much left upstairs anymore," another mused.
Trump's speech also featured unfamiliar words, which left many viewers scratching their heads.
On one occasion, Trump declared: "The choice is very simple in this election coming up. You can vote for the radical left democrat communist to loot your wealth and raise your taxes by $5trillion dollars or more. That's what they want to do.
President Slammed For Using 'Non-Word'
"Ruin the country. They want to annihilate your borders. Decimate Alaska oil and gas. Mutilate your children with transgender mutilization. Boom. How about that?"
As several viewers pointed out, however, "mutilization" isn't even a word. "NOTHING is called 'mutilization,'" fumed one X user. "The media and his staff have never corrected him and his use of the non-word 'mutilization.' If Biden used the 'word,' Jake Tapper would have written a book about it," noted a second.
The commander-in-chief maintains m he is in "excellent health," after he sparked concerns about both his physical and cognitive abilities in recent years.
In addition to appearing to fall asleep in meetings and exhibiting bruised hands and swollen ankles, the president frequently rambles in his speeches, making bizarre "babbling" comments.
One such example occurred at a campaign rally in Ohio on October 3. Addressing crowds, Trump said, "I take an aspirin a day. I don't know if it works, but psychologically I need it. It thins the hell out of your blood, I guess."
"I don't know if it works or not, but I've been doing it for a long time. And here I am making speeches. I like Bayer aspirin. And I take the big one. They want me to go down to the 80. I take the 386. I don't know what the hell it is. It's a monster (...) I say it only because I like them," Trump continued.