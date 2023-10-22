Donald Trump Abandons Sidney Powell, Claims She Was 'Never My Attorney' After Georgia Election Interference Guilty Plea
Donald Trump abandoned Sidney Powell this weekend and claimed she was “never” his attorney, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Powell pleaded guilty last week in the Georgia election interference case brought against her, Trump, and 17 other co-defendants, the former president took to Truth Social to seemingly discard his former lawyer.
According to Trump, Powell was “not [his] attorney” and “never was.”
Trump also claimed that Powell only represented his former national security advisor, Mike Flynn.
“Sidney Powell was one of millions and millions of people who thought, and in ever increasing numbers still think, correctly, that the 2020 Presidential Election was RIGGED & STOLLEN, AND OUR COUNTRY IS BEING ABSOLUTELY DESTROYED BECAUSE OF IT!!!” the embattled ex-president wrote on Sunday morning.
“Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS,” he continued. “In fact, she would have been conflicted.”
“Ms. Powell did a valiant job of representing a very unfairly treated and governmentally abused General Mike Flynn, but to no avail,” Trump fumed further. “His prosecution, despite the facts, was ruthless.”
“He was an innocent man, much like many other innocent people who are being persecuted by this now Fascist government of ours, and I was honored to give him a Full Pardon!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Powell was one of the 18 co-defendants indicted alongside Trump in Georgia in August in connection to their alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.
Powell accepted a plea deal in the case on Thursday and pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor charges. She will reportedly receive 12 months of probation for each count and will pay a $6,000 fine.
According to Trump insiders, the former president was “blindsided” by Powell’s plea deal.
Trump and his team are reportedly “scrambling” to “figure out” what Powell’s sudden plea deal “means” for the ex-president’s own Georgia indictment.
“This caught Trump world by surprise as it did all of us,” Trump biographer Maggie Haberman said last week. “This was one of the best-kept secrets out of that D.A.’s office in some time.”
“They’re still trying to figure out what it means,” Haberman added.
Although some members of Trump’s team do not think that Powell’s plea deal is a “big deal” for the former president, other Trump insiders are reportedly worried that Powell may testify and spill incriminating evidence connected to the ex-president.
“There’s nobody in Trumpworld who is pretending this is a good development,” Haberman noted. “They’re just, you know, split on what exactly it means.”